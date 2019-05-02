Gravitas Lands ‘LA Woman Rising’ Documentary Featuring Rosario Dawson

Gravitas Ventures has picked up the rights to LA Woman Rising, the documentary directorial debut documentary from Nana Ghana about real women hidden beneath the facade of Los Angeles. The documentary features Rosario Dawson, who narrates original poems that she wrote. Ghana wrote, directed and produced the doc, which will be released on-demand September 2019. Chris Panizzon, Whitney Delphos, and Crimson Media also produced while Dawson and Chris Bluntzer served as executive producers. Gravitas’ Tony Piantedosi brokered the deal with Kevin Garland and Larry Kopeikin.

“I’m excited to join forces with Nana to spotlight the rising awakening of the previously unheard female voices from around the globe,” said Dawson

Ghana’s debut short, Water Warrior, starring Garret Dillahunt, premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and was followed by Electing, her short film that explored grief and loss under the microscope of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement. As an actress, she’ll next star in the Sean McNamara-directed film Mighty Oak opposite Janel Parrish, Alexa PenaVega, and Carlos PenaVega, as well as recurring on Mike Kelley’s new Netflix series, What/If. Ghana is repped by Crimson Media, CAA, and Kopeikin.

