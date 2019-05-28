Gravitas Acquires ‘The Nightmare Gallery’ Starring ‘Buffy’ Alum Amber Benson

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures announced today that they have acquired the U.S. rights to the feature horror The Nightmare Gallery starring Amber Benson, who is best known as Tara on the cult classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The film will be released on-demand June 18.

The Nightmare Gallery features Benson as a renowned anthropology professor investigating the unexplained disappearance of her star pupil. A mysterious collection of occult artifacts leads her on a dark, DaVinci Code-esque journey toward an unspeakable truth that threatens her career, her wife, and her sanity. The film is directed by Gene Blalock and written by Jhan Harp and Rob Stith.

The Nightmare Gallery also stars Kevin Chamberlin (Road to Perdition, Jessie), Mat Devine (Kill Hannah lead singer) and Mieko Hillman (Teen Wolf, Days of Our Lives). The film is produced by Seraph Films and AWOL Studios.

“This film explores the horrors and heartbreak that build as Amber’s character dives further down the dark rabbit hole of obsession,” says Blalock, who is also the founder of Seraph Films. “While we were already fans of Amber’s work on Buffy, we were truly blown away by the raw and brilliant intensity that Amber infused into her character.”

“The unsettling artistry and progressive storyline reflected in this movie strives for the ideal blend of entertainment and meaning,” adds Charles Hilliard, executive producer and founder of AWOL Studios. “Films can delight and inspire, yet we are passionate about pushing the envelope and using this powerful medium to advance important cultural conversations.”