Gravitas Nabs ‘Above The Shadows’ Starring Olivia Thirlby & Megan Fox; Cinedigm Secures ‘The Outsider’

Gravitas Ventures has picked up the North American distribution rights to Above The Shadows (f.k.a Shadow Girl), a supernatural tale starring Olivia Thirlby, Alan Ritchson, Jim Gaffigan, Maria Dizzia, Tito Ortiz, David Johansen, and Megan Fox. Claudia Myers wrote and directed the pic, which Gravitas will release in limited theaters and on demand July 19. Myriad Pictures is handling international sales and will be screening the film during the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. The story centers on a young woman (Thirlby) who has faded from the world to the point of becoming invisible. After more than a decade existing in the shadows, Holly meets the one man who can see her, Shayne Blackwell (Ritchson), a disgraced MMA fighter. Holly discovers that it was one of her tabloid photographs that caused his downfall, and that she must restore him to his former glory if she wants to regain a foothold in the world around her. With Shayne, Holly awakens to love but also to the possibility that she may remain invisible forever. HIPZEE’s Tara Sickmeier and Rob Baunoch III produced the project with Boundary Stone’s Mark Schacknies and Khris Baxter. Myriad’s Kirk D’Amico served as an executive producer. Tony Piantedosi from Gravitas negotiated the deal with D’Amico on behalf of the filmmakers.

Cinedigm Corp has purchased the North American distribution rights to The Outsider, a western which will get a limited theatrical release plus an on-demand and digital rollout June 14. Starring Trace Adkins (I Can Only Imagine), Sean Patrick Flanery (Boondock Saints), Jon Foo (Rush Hour series) and Danny Trejo (Machete), the pic follows railroad worker(Foo) who, in search of a better life, finds himself on the wrong side of a group of corrupt lawmen. As the Marshall (Adkins) attempts to control his increasingly unethical town, tragedy strikes forcing him to decide between justice and loyalty. Timothy Woodward, Jr. directed the film from a screenplay by Sean Ryan. Woodward also produced the project with Lauren de Normandie and Johnny Cleveland, while Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Joe Listhaus and Patrick DePeters served as executive producers.