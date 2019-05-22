‘Good Trouble’: Patrisse Cullors Moves To Writers Room For Season 2 Of Freeform Series

EXCLUSIVE: Black Lives Matter co-founder, actor, writer and producer Patrisse Cullors, who served as a consultant on the first season of Freeform’s Good Trouble, is joining the writers room for Season 2 of the critically praised spinoff of The Fosters.

Cullors was brought on initially as a story consultant in season 1 to help with the Malika (Zuri Adele) activism and social justice storyline. This will be her first time writing on a TV series.

“You only have to spend about five minutes with Patrisse to be blown away by her as an activist, artist, intellectual and force of life energy, love, joy and humanity. She has such a wealth of knowledge and life experience,” said Good Trouble showrunner Joanna Johnson. “I’m always looking for that in writers because truth is not only stranger, but more nuanced and rich, than fiction can ever be. So writers who can bring all that into the room are invaluable.”

Patrisse Cullors in ‘Good Trouble’ Season 1 finale. Freeform/James Clark

Johnson continued: “Before I met Patrisse I read her book When They Call You A Terrorist, and loved it. I could see she was a talented writer and story teller. Then after working with her for several months as a story consultant on Good Trouble, as well as an actress (she plays herself on the show), I asked her if she’d ever be interested in joining the room and she jumped at the opportunity. Of course, as co-founder of Black Lives Matter and an activist, having her every day in the room to help shape those stories is amazing but with her understanding of story and character she’s a significant contributor to all our characters, stories and arcs and the show as a whole.”

Season 2 of Good Trouble will continue to explore the trials and tribulations of the tenants of Downtown LA’s hippest residence, The Coterie. This season, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), Callie (Maia Mitchell) and the rest of The Coterie crew will continue to navigate their early twenties as they deal with breakups, demand equality, find happiness and discover what it means to fight for what you believe in.

“Good Trouble is highlighting some of the most contemporary issues. From police brutality, to mental health we are witnessing a revolution in the TV industry,” said Cullors. “I’m honored to have been asked to join the writers room to give perspective to the Black Lives Matter story line. I promise you this will be the first time you see the true nature of organizing inside of our movement and what importance these stories have for a new generation of young activists. Thank you Freeform for this incredible opportunity.”

Cullors also executive produced docuseries Resist, distributed by blackpills. Her book, When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir was published in January 2018.

Good Trouble is executive produced by Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Season 2 of Good Trouble premieres June 18 at 8 PM on Freeform.