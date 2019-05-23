‘Good People’: Ian Harding Cast In Amazon Comedy Pilot From Lee Daniels & Whitney Cummings

EXCLUSIVE: Pretty Little Liars fan favorite Ian Harding is set as a series regular opposite Whitney Cummings in Good People, Amazon’s half-hour comedy pilot from Empire co-creator Lee Daniels and 2 Broke Girls co-creator Cummings, Amazon Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Daniels and Cummings, Good People revolves around three generations of women working in the ombudsman’s office of a college that navigates the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class and gender.

Harding plays Will, the assistant college football coach who has a complicated past with Hazel (Cummings) but nevertheless will help her navigate school politics as she tries to dismantle offensive monuments and mascots on campus.

Lisa Kudrow, Greg Kinnear and Martin Short co-star. Cummings, Daniels and Kudrow executive produce. Daniels also directs.

Harding probably is best known for his role as Ezra Fitz on all seven seasons of Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars, which earned him eight Teen Choice Awards. He currently recurs on NBC’s Chicago Med and next will be seen in James Mangold’s feature Ford v Ferrari for Fox starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

Harding is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Morris Yorn.

2019 Amazon Pilots & Series Orders