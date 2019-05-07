Click to Skip Ad
‘Good Morning America’ Mistakes ‘Girls Trip’s Regina Hall For Tiffany Haddish In Met Gala Package

Regina Hall GMA
Regina Hall mistakenly labeled as Tiffany Haddish ABC

Oops. Good Morning America had a bit of a mix-up Tuesday, confusing Girls Trip stars Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall, in its Met Gala package. The ABC News’ morning show mistakenly labeled Hall as Haddish in the video package (see screen shot above) which featured interviews with both stars.

Haddish had just been featured in the package two interviews prior to Hall, making the error even more glaring.

Of course, the flub was not missed on social media.

Haddish, who currently stars in the second season of Tracy Morgan’s TBS comedy The O.G., will next be seen in features Limited Partners, The Kitchen and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Hall stars opposite Don Cheadle in Showtime’s Black Monday, and will be seen in upcoming features Crush, Prison Logic and the Shaft reboot.

