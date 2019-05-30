‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Wins Tops Honors At Golden Trailer Awards

Lionsgate and AV Club’s trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum won the marquee Best of Show category on Wednesday night at the 20th annual Golden Trailer Awards. The event, which recognizes the best of the best in worldwide film and TV marketing, bestowed trophies in 107 categories in a ceremony hosted by Marlon Wayans at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Netflix, which led all studios with 66 nominations entering the night, led all winners with 16, followed by Warner Bros and sibling HBO with 14 and Disney with 11. The top vendors this year were Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates, who each earned eight wins.

John Wick: Chapter 3 had five wins on the night, including taking trophies for Best Action Trailer and Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer. That tied with Warners’ A Star Is Born for most individual wins after the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga pic scored in the Best Drama, Best Romance, and Best Music TV Spot categories among others. Netflix’s Roma won four awards.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best of Show

John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Action

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Animation / Family

Toy Story 4, “Stories”

Walt Disney Studios/Pixar

MOCEAN

Best Comedy

Long Shot, “This Guy”

Lionsgate

Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Documentary

Free Solo

National Geographic

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

A Star Is Born “Not Alone”

Warner Bros.

GrandSon

Best Horror

Us, “Nightmare Int’l”

Universal Pictures

Buddha Jones

Best Independent Trailer

The Favourite

Fox Searchlight

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Music

Us “Enemy”

Universal Pictures

Inside Job

Best Thriller

Bird Box “New Children”

Netflix

Wild Card

Best Video Game Trailer

Anthem, “Conviction”

Oats Studios

MOCEAN

Golden Fleece

Serenity “Trailer 2”

Aviron Pictures

InSync PLUS

Most Original Trailer

Roma “Unforgettable”

Netflix

GrandSon

Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Fantasy Adventure

Avengers: Endgame “Reflections”

Walt Disney Studios/Marvel

MOCEAN

Best Teaser

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood “Names”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Buddha Jones

Box Office Weekend Award

Biggest 3 Day Total Opening Weekend:

Disney, Avengers: Endgame

Walt Disney Studios/Marvel

NON-SHOW CATEGORIES

(not presented during live show)

Best Romance

A Star Is Born “Not Alone”

Warner Bros.

GrandSon

The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over

If Beale Street Could Talk “Teaser”

Annapurna Pictures

Motive

Trashiest Trailer

Piercing “Pop”

Universal

Heart Sleeve Creative

Best Motion/Title Graphics

The Irishman, “Shell”

Netflix

Open Road

Best Sound Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody “CinemaCon”

Fox

Ignition Creative

Best Original Score

Midsommer “Influence”

A24

AV Squad

Best Independent (under $1.5Million US)

Jonathan

Well Go USA Entertainment

Sequence Creative

Best Faith Based Trailer

Holy Lands “Trailer”

Studio Canal

The Picture Production Company

HOME ENTERTAINMENT CATEGORIES

Best Home Ent Action

Mission Impossible: Fallout Blu-ray Trailer

Paramount

Aspect

Best Home Ent Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians, “Target Showcase Wall”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Home Ent Drama

Bohemian Rhapsody “Royalty AVOD”

20th Century Fox

Mob Scene

Best Home Ent Family / Animation

Mary Poppins Returns Bonus Trailer “Be A Child”

Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International

Aspect

Best Home Ent Fantasy Adventure

Avengers: Infinity War “Announce Trailer”

Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International

Tiny Hero

Best Home Ent Horror / Thriller

In Darkness “Listen 30″

Universal

Silk Factory

FOREIGN TRAILERS

Best Foreign Action Trailer

Girls of the Sun “Survivor”

Cohen Media Group

Rogue Planet

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer

Sink or Swim “Competition”

Studio Canal

Empire Design

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer

Sharkwater Extinction “Legacy”

D Films

Zealot UK

Best Foreign Drama Trailer

Border “Fairy Tale”

NEON

Zealot

Best Foreign Horror Trailer

The Hole In The Ground “UK & IRE Trailer”

Wildcard Distribution

Intermission Film

Most Original Foreign Trailer

Temporary Difficulties “Motivation”

Enjoy Movies

Stanislav Ivanov

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

Aniara “Bon Voyage”

Magnolia Pictures

AV Squad

Best Foreign Music Trailer

Beats “UK Trailer”

Altitude Films

Intermission Film

Best Foreign Thriller Trailer

The Guilty International Trailer

Nordisk Film/Spring

Intermission Film

Best Foreign Teaser

Shadow

Well Go USA Entertainment

Sequence Creative

TV SPOTS FOR A FEATURE FILM

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom “Roar Countdown” :30

Universal

AV Squad

Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Mary Poppins Returns “Place”

The Walt Disney Studios

Create Advertising Group

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Deadpool 2 “Friends”

20th Century Fox

Wild Card

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature FIlm)

A Star Is Born “A Way Out”

Warner Bros.

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Equally Powerful Movies

TNT4 Channel

TNT4 Channel

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Searching “Evidence”

SCREEN GEMS

Heart Sleeve Creative

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Us “Nightmare SuperBowl”

Universal Pictures

Buddha Jones

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

A Star Is Born “12 Notes”

Warner Bros.

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Life Itself “Ask Out”

Amazon Studios

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Us “Nightmare SuperBowl”

Universal Pictures

Buddha Jones

Best Video Game TV Spot

Fallout 76 “Official Live Action Trailer”

Bethesda Game Studios

gnet agency

Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Favourite “Intrigue”

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Motive

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Deadpool 2 “Friends”

20th Century Fox

Wild Card

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Free Solo “The Edge”

National Geographic

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Avengers: Endgame, “Overpower”

Walt Disney Studios/ Marvel Studios

MOCEAN

Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Native Son

A24

HBO, Giaronomo

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Hereditary “Charlie”

A24

Buddha Jones

Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Hellboy “Then What”

Lionsgate

Heart Sleeve Creative

TV SPOTS FOR SERIES

Best Action TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

The Boys “Spank”

Amazon Prime Video

Buddha Jones

Best Animation / Family TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Anne With An E “Be Yourself”

Netflix

Big Picture

Best Comedy TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Atlanta S2 “Rolling”

FX Networks

FX Networks

Best Drama TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Escape at Dannemora

Showtime

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Documentary/Reality TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

The Staircase “Justice”

Netflix

JAX

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Game of Thrones Season 8 “Crypt”

HBO

JAX

Best Foreign TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a Series

Arde Madrid “Teaser”

Movistar+

Caravana

Best Graphics in a TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Biography “1000 Words” : W. Kamau Bell on Chris Rock

A+E Networks

A+E Networks/STATE

Best Horror/Thriller TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Chernobyl “Trailer 1”

HBO

Motive

Best Music TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Stranger Things 3 “Summer”

Netflix

Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Original Score TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

The Twilight Zone “Trailer”

CBS All Access

Open Road

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series

Stranger Things 3 “Summer”

Netflix

Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Voice Over in a TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

The Handmaid’s Tale “Morning”

Hulu

Wild Card

Most Original TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Maniac “Treatment”

Netflix

Bond

Best Promo for a TV Network

HBO “Beyond the Static”

HBO

Buddha Jones

Best Title/Credit Sequence for a Feature Length Film (or Video Game)

Escape Room “Main Title Sequence and MOE for Film”

Sony Entertainment

Greenhaus GFX

Best Title/Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina “Opening Title Sequence”

Warner Bros.

WB Worldwide Television Marketing

Best Promo for an OTO (One Time Only) Specials

HBO “Golden Globe Spot 2019”

HBO

HBO, Buddha Jones

PRINT & INNOVATIVE

FEATURE FILM POSTERS

Best Action Poster

John Wick 3 “Parabellum”

Lionsgate

LA

Best Animation / Family Movie Poster

A Dog’s Way Home “One Sheet”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

WORKS ADV

Best Billboard

Roma “Billboard”

Netflix

Concept Arts

Best Comedy Poster

The Hustle

UA Releasing

Concept Arts

Best Documentary Poster

Free Solo Key Art

National Geographic

National Geographic

Best Drama Poster

Roma

Netflix

Concept Arts

Best Fantasy Adventure Poster

Captain Marvel “Dolby Poster”

Disney

LA

Best Foreign Poster

Firecrackers, “Burn to Shine”

Good Deed Entertainment/Level Film

Champ & Pepper

Best Horror Poster

The Nun

Warner Bros.

Concept Arts

Best Independent Poster

Private Life “Domestic One Sheet”

Netflix

P+A

Best International Poster

Bohemian Rhapsody “International One Sheet”

20th Century Fox

WORKS ADV

Best Motion Poster

Mary Poppins Returns “Weather Responsive Motion Poster”

Walt Disney Motion Pictures

The M Factor

Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Poster

The Lion King

Disney

LA

Best Teaser Poster

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Lionsgate

LA

Best Thriller Poster

Glass

Universal Pictures

LA

Best Video Game Poster

Prey: Mooncrash

Bethesda Softworks

Hammer Creative

Best Wildposts

Roma “Wildposts”

Netflix

Concept Arts

Most Original Poster

I Think We’re Alone Now “Chaos”

Momentum Pictures

Champ & Pepper

POSTERS: STREAMING SERIES

Best Animation/Family Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Castlevania “Key Art”

Netflix

InSync PLUS

Best Comedy Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Young Sheldon “Norman Rockwell”

Warner Bros.

WB Worldwide Television Marketing

Best Documentary/Reality Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

The Inventor “One Sheet”

HBO

LA

Best Drama/Action Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Black Mirror Bandersnatch

Netflix

The Refinery

Best Horror/Thriller Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Ghoul “Alt Art”

Netflix

The Refinery

Best WildPosts for a TV/Streaming Series

Ozark “Wildposts”

Netflix

The Refinery/hi5 Agency

INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

Us “11:11”

Universal Pictures

Inside Job

Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series

Discovery Shark Week “Crest”

2C Creative

Discovery Channel

Best Viral Campaign

Hulu “World Record Egg”

Egg Gang & Hulu

Egg Gang

Best TrailerByte for a Feature Length Film

Mid90s “Tiny Ass Board”

A24

GrandSon

Best TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

Parker Strong: How the New England Patriots Became Super Heroes

NFL Media

NFL Network

Best Radio/Audio Spot (All Genres)

A Star is Born “Experience”

Warner Bros.

Mark Woollen & Associates