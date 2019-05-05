Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets Generate Highest ABC Primetime Ratings In Eight Years

ABC generated its highest-rated primetime NBA Conference Semifinals game broadcast since 2011 on Saturday, according to Nielsen.

ABC’s coverage of the Houston Rockets victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference Semifinals series was up 20 percent from last year’s comparable window. It averaged a 5.5 metered market rating and peaked with a 7.3 rating from 11-11:15 p.m. ET.

In the San Francisco-Oakland market, where the Warriors are based, the broadcast delivered an 18.2 rating, while in the Houston market, the telecast delivered an 11.8 rating.

Through six games, ESPN and ABC’s NBA Conference Semifinals coverage is averaging a 4.1 metered market rating, up 21 percent from last season.

It was ESPN’s second consecutive night of posting significant ratings increases for its NBA Playoffs coverage.

ABC’s coverage of the 2019 NBA Playoffs continues today when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series.