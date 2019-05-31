‘GLOW’: Season 3 Premiere Date & First-Look Photos For Netflix’s Wrestling Comedy

In this corner: An August 9 premiere date for Season 3 of GLOW, Netflix’s female-wrestling comedy inspired by the 1980s show. Check out the first-look photos from the new season above and below.

GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin ), a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture-perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.

Netflix

Season 3 follows the ladies of GLOW as they take the Las Vegas Strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize that Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth’s passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie is making headway as a producer but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.

The large ensemble cast also includes Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kate Nash, Britt Baron, Jackie Tohn, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Chris Lowell, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Sunita Mani, Marianna Palka, Ellen Wong, Shakira Barrera, Bashir Salahuddin, Rich Sommer and Victor Quinaz.

Showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch executive produce GLOW alongside Tara Hermann and Jenji Kohan. Here are some pics from Season 3: