Canada’s Global Buys ‘Prodigal Son’, ‘The Unicorn’ & ‘Carol’s Second Act’ – LA Screenings

The Canadian buying spree continues with Fox’s Prodigal Son, Walton Goggins’ The Unicorn and Carol’s Second Act heading to Global.

The commercial broadcaster is launching 12 new series including eight new primetime series, one new daytime talk show and one new late-night series.

Robert and Michelle King’s Evil, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, featuring the Canadian talkshow host, Tamron Hall and Tiffany Haddish’s Kids Say the Darndest Things are also heading north of the border.

In midseason, it has bought Edie Falco’s Tommy, Pauley Perrette’s Broke and FBI spin-off FBI: Most Wanted.

“Global is firing on all cylinders to deliver Canadians the year’s most dynamic offering of premium content on network television,” said Daniel Eves, Senior Vice President of TV Networks, Corus Entertainment. “Together and with our studio partners, we’ve built a powerful schedule of established hits and new series with diverse themes, plots, and characters.”