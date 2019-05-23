Glenn Kessler Inks Overall TV & Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Damages & Bloodline co-creator Glenn Kessler has signed an overall deal for TV and film with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, the Emmy-nominated writer-producer will create, develop and produce original series and films to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide in more than 200 countries and territories.

Kessler, who started his career as an actor, teamed with his brother, Todd A. Kellser, for his first writing job on the short-lived CBS drama series Robbery Homicide Division. The Kesslers then partnered with Daniel Zelman to create and executive for two back-to-back acclaimed drama series for Sony TV, Damages, which aired on FX and DirecTV, and Bloodline on Netflix. When Bloodline ended its three-season run, the trio decided to explore individual projects and have been working on the own for the past couple of years.

“Glenn is an incredible storyteller with a gift for creating provocative, powerful dramas,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios, “We can’t wait for our Amazon Prime Video customers around the world to see what Glenn will create.”

Kessler co-created, served as showrunner, and directed multiple episodes of both Damages and Bloodline,.which earned 25 Emmy nominations, including back-to-back Best Drama Series nominations for Damages, nine Golden Globe nominations, and numerous nominations from the WGA, PGA, and SAG.

“As a creator, I’m always looking for new ways to tell a story, so I’m thrilled to be writing my next act with Amazon Studios – a place with unlimited creative potential,” said Kessler. “I’m inspired by Jennifer Salke’s commitment to original programming in the truest sense of the word, and by the fantastic creative team she’s assembled to help define the future of entertainment.”

Kessler was repped in the deal by CAA and Gendler & Kelly.