EXCLUSIVE: One of the later packages to be announced for the Cannes market is also one of the hottest dramas on offer. Glenn Close and Mila Kunis are set to star in Rodrigo Garcia’s (Albert Nobbs) hard-hitting substance abuse story Four Good Days, we can reveal.

Capstone is launching international sales on the Croisette. CAA Media Rights and Endeavor Content are co-repping U.S. rights.

Seven-time Oscar nominee Close will play Deb, a mother helping her daughter Molly (Kunis) work through four crucial days on Molly’s road to recovery from substance abuse. Their time together after a long estrangement revives both the painful wounds they have inflicted on each other, but also offers the opportunity to rekindle their fundamental, complicated, love for one another.

Garcia will direct from his script, co-written by Eli Saslow, the Washington Post journalist and 2014 Pulitzer Prize winner. The story is based on Saslow’s WaPo article. Principal photography is due to begin in September in Los Angeles. Productivity Media and Oakhurst will finance.

Jon Avnet (Three Christs), Rodrigo Garcia and Jake Avnet will produce for Indigenous Media. Marina Grasic and Jai Khanna will produce under their Oakhurst Entertainment banner. Productivity and Capstone will serve as executive producers.

Close is coming off critical and box office hit The Wife. Black Swan and Bad Moms star Kunis most recently voiced Paramount animation Wonder Park. It will mark the fourth collaboration between Garcia and Close with the latter receiving an Oscar-nomination for their most recent effort Albert Nobbs.

Productivity’s previous titles include Born To Be Blue, starring Ethan Hawke; The Little Hours, with Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and John C. Reilly as well as Stockholm, starring Hawke, Mark Strong, and Noomi Rapace. It is currently in post-production on Andrzej Bartkowiak’s Altar Rock, a thriller inspired by the Boston Marathon bombing. Oakhurst Entertainment, formed by producer Marina Grasic and Brillstein’s Jai Khanna, is in the works on thriller Hotel Tehran, mini-series Woodhull and the sci-fi trilogy BOT.

Capstone Group recently announced its relationship with Bold Films, representing its catalog titles worldwide. The deal spans movies including Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive, Damien Chazelle’s Whiplash, and Dan Gilroy’s Nightcrawler. With the sales outfit launching ahead of Cannes 2017, it has been active with titles including Come Away, starring Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo, Michael Caine; The Courier with Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman; and The Postcard Killings with Danis Tanovic and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Close, Kunis, Avnet, and Indigenous are repped by CAA. Garcia is repped by WME.