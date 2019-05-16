‘Glamorous’ Eyes Retooling For Series Pickup Consideration At the CW

Three of the four CW pilots that stood out this pilot season, Batwoman, Katy Keene, Nancy Drew and Glamorous, were picked up to series last week. The fourth, Glamorous, the only original concept and only comedy in the bunch, remains in contention.

“We are still looking at Glamorous,” the CW President Mark Pedowitz said during the network’s upfront call Thursday morning. “It is very, very funny. We will take a harder look at it when we go back to Los Angeles.”

Glamorous, which hails from Damon Wayans Jr. and his Two Shakes Entertainment, writer Jordon Nardino and CBS TV Studios, centers on a gender-nonconforming recent high school graduate (Ben J. Pierce) who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.

“We believe Ben J. Pierce is a star,” Pedowitz said. “It needs some retooling so we can try to move forward with it.”

Brooke Shields also stars in the pilot, which was directed by Eva Longoria.

Of the three CW pilots that received series orders, Batwoman and Nancy Drew landed on the fall schedule, while Riverdale offshoot Katy Keene is on deck for midseason.