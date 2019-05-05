GLAAD Media Awards NYC Winners: ‘Pose’, ‘Versace’ And ‘Boy Erased’ Among Honorees

'Pose', 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' and 'Boy Erased' win big at GLAAD Media Awards in NYC

The second wave of GLAAD Media Awards winners were announced in New York City tonight at a ceremony hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Shangela (who made a splash at the Los Angeles ceremony with her Beyonce performance). The East Coast edition of the awards unveiled Pose as the winner of Outstanding Drama Series; The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series; and Boy Erased as Outstanding Film – Limited Release.

As previously reported Madonna was presented with the Advocacy for Change Award. She is is the second person and first woman to ever receive this honor, awarded to a person who, through their work, changed the game for LGBTQ people around the world. Andy Cohen was honored with the Vito Russo Award, which is presented to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

Other winners include singer-turned-actress Janelle Monae for Outstanding Music Artist as well as Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.

Beyonce & Jay-Z were honored with the Vanguard Award while Sean Hayes was given the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in March. The winners from the New York ceremony join previously announced winners from L.A. which include Love, Simon, Vida, and Queer Eye.

Read the complete list of winners from the New York ceremony below.

Advocate for Change Award: Madonna [presented by Anderson Cooper, Rosie O’Donnell & Mykki Blanco]

Vito Russo Award: Andy Cohen [presented by Sarah Jessica Parker]

Outstanding Drama Series: Pose (FX) [accepted by: creators Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals, and cast members including Billy Porter, Janet Mock, Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross, Our Lady J, Dyllon Burnside, Hailie Sahar, and Ryan Jamal Swain; presented by Rachel Brosnahan]

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: “Trans Rights Under Attack” Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) [accepted by: Samantha Bee; presented by Adam Rippon and Lilly Singh]

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “Same Sex Couple Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling” CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN) [accepted by: Don Lemon; presented by Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, and Dominique Jackson]

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: Boy Erased (Focus Features)

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Outstanding Music Artist: Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer (Bad Boy Records)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: “Conversion Therapy: God Only Knows” CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Outstanding Newspaper Article: “He Took a Drug to Prevent AIDS. Then He Couldn’t Get Disability Insurance.” by Donald G. McNeil Jr. (The New York Times)

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: “Bermuda Same-sex Marriage Ban Means Trouble for Tourism and Cruise Ships” by Ryan Ruggiero (CNBC.com)

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “March for Our Lives and LGBT activism. ‘They’re definitely linked for me,’ says Emma González” by Beth Greenfield (Yahoo! Lifestyle)

Outstanding Blog: Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language): Elite (Netflix) and Mi marido tiene más familia (Univision) [TIE]

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment (Spanish-Language): “Primera Pareja Gay en Casarse en un Consulado Mexicano” Noticias Telemundo Mediodía (Telemundo)