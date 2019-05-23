‘Weathering With You’: Gkids Acquires Makoto Shinkai’s Follow-Up To Japan’s Top-Grossing Toon – Watch Teaser

Gkids has acquired out of Cannes Weathering with You, director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki Kawamura’s follow-up to Your Name, which is Japan top-grossing animated movie ever and is getting a Hollywood remake from J.J. Abrams. Watch a Japanese-language teaser for the new film above and check out the poster below.

After the all-rights deal, the distributor has set an awards-qualifying run for 2019 with a theatrical release in early 2020 in both the original Japanese and a new English-language version. It opens July 19 in Japan.

Gkids

Here’s the Weathering with You logline: The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky.

“Gkids is thrilled to be working with Makoto Shinkai and Genki Kawamura on Weathering with You, following their blockbuster hit Your Name,” company founder and CEO Eric Beckman said. “We have been huge fans of Makoto Shinkai since his breathtaking 5 Centimeters Per Second, and he is unquestionably one of the top animation filmmakers working today. Weathering with You combines Shinkai’s unparalleled visually beautiful and detailed animation with a riveting emotional story that will be sure to connect with audiences worldwide.”

Gkids has racked up 11 Best Animated Feature Oscar noms since 2010, including Mirai this past year and two in 2015 with Boy in the World and When Marnie Was There. It also handles the Studio Ghibli catalog that incudes Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke. The Weathering with You deal was negotiated by Gkids CEO Eric Beckman and Akihiro Takeda for Toho, which handled international rights.