Music Box Films has acquired all U.S. rights to Give Me Liberty, the film from writer-director Kirill Mikhanovsky that bowed this year at Sundance and which next screens this weekend at the Directors’ Fortnight section of the Cannes Film Festival. The Cannes cut is 15 minutes shorter than pic’s Park City debut, and Music Box plans a summer 2019 theatrical release ahead of a digital bow.

The pic — co-written by Mikhanovsky (Fish Dreams) and Alice Austen and based on Mikhanovsky’s personal experiences — follows Vic, a young Russian immigrant who drives a medical transport van for people with disabilities in Milwaukee, over the course of one chaotic day. It features experienced actors and nonprofessionals in a darkly comedic portrait of marginalized individuals searching for the American dream in a struggling city.

“Kirill and Alice have created a visceral and compassionate film with an unconventional comic streak that uniquely captures the spirit of people in communities we rarely see in film and television,” Music Box Films president William Schopf said. “We are thrilled to be working with them and are looking forward to bringing this film to theaters.”

The deal was negotiated by Schopf and CAA Media Finance. Wild Bunch is selling international rights at Cannes.