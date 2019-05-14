Johnny Knoxville, Chris Messina, Alexa Demie, Colleen Camp Join Gia Coppola’s ‘Mainstream’

EXCLUSIVE: Director Gia Coppola has added Johnny Knoxville, Chris Messina, Alexa Demie, and Colleen Camp to Mainstream, her sophomore film. Pic shoots in Los Angeles May 20. They join Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, Nat Wolff and Jason Schwartzman.

Coppola co-wrote the script with Tom Stuart. The drama is described as a love triangle and cautionary tale of preserving identity within the modern internet age.

Automatik’s Fred Berger is producing alongside Coppola for American Zoetrope and Lauren Bratman. Siena Oberman, Zac Weinstein of Dynasty, Enrico Saraiva & Francisco Rebelo de Andrade of Tugawood, and Jack Heller of Assemble Media also produce.

Coppola made her directorial debut on Palo Alto, a film that starred Jack Kilmer, Nat Wolff, Emma Roberts and James Franco.

CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales; Wild Bunch is handling foreign sales.

Coppola is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment; Knoxville is CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane, Offer; Messina is CAA, Management 360 and Gendler & Kelly; Demie is WME, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Austen; Camp is Gersh and Lichter, Grossman.