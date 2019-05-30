Ghetto Film School Hosts Annual Celebrity Table Read For Student Films

Nonprofit Ghetto Film School hosted its annual live table reading at NeueHouse Hollywood (where Ghetto Film School is based in Los Angeles) on May 29. The annual gathering provides in-person feedback to scripts going into production this summer, all written by its 14-17 year old students.

Participating talent gathered at NeueHouse’s rooftop restaurant in the heart of Hollywood to read two scripts that will be shot by a student-run production team in Rome, Italy and at The Frick Collection in New York.

Following the reading, they provided detailed table notes and suggested revisions for the students to consider before heading into production. The films will premiere at a special screening next spring.

In line with NeueHouse’s mission to connect cultural innovators and act as a platform to ignite new ideas, Ghetto Film School focuses on creating a platform for the next generation of filmmakers. She school has campuses in Los Angeles, New York, and London.

Participants at this year’s reading included David O. Russell, Max Greenfield, Alfre Woodard, Ben Schwartz, Emily Gordon, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Lance Reddick, Edi Gathegi, Taika Waititi, Paul Eckstein, Allen Maldonado, Ghetto Film School CEO Stosh Mintek and VP of Development for National Geographic Hugh Fitzpatrick.