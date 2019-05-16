‘Get Shorty’: Isaac Keys Upped To Series Regular For Season 3; Michaela Watkins & Seychelle Gabriel To Recur

EXCLUSIVE: Isaac Keys has been promoted to series regular and Michaela Watkins (Casual) and Seychelle Gabriel (Sleepy Hollow) have been tapped for recurring roles on the upcoming third season of Epix’s Get Shorty, from MGM Television. Production is underway in Vancouver for premiere this fall on Epix.

Key has recurred as Ed since the first season of the series, starring Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano, appearing in a total of 18 episodes. Ed is Amara’s (Lidia Porto) bodyguard and a top lieutenant in her gang. He’s intimidating and built like a linebacker, but is intelligent and has a quiet confidence and dignity about him. Ed may not seem important, but he is perhaps the person Amara trusts most.

Get Shorty is based in part on Elmore Leonard’s 1990 bestselling novel — which also spawned Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1995 feature — and created for television by Davey Holmes (Shameless, In Treatment). The series follows Miles Daly (O’Dowd), muscle for a Nevada crime ring who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood with the help of a washed-up producer, Rick Moreweather (Romano), as a means to leave his criminal past behind.

In season two, Miles (O’Dowd) struggled to reconcile his ambitions as a filmmaker and a family man with his skill set as a career criminal. His progress in Hollywood is jeopardized when his washed-up producing partner Rick (Romano) agrees to wear a federal wire and begins a romantic relationship with dangerous crime boss Amara De Escalones (Porto).

Season three finds Miles embracing more ruthless methods as he settles scores in an attempt to continue climbing the Hollywood ladder.

Cast also includes series regulars Sean Bridgers, Carolyn Dodd, Goya Robles and Megan Stevenson. Steven Weber and Sarah Stiles are recurring guest stars.

Get Shorty season three is executive produced by Holmes and Adam Arkin (The Americans, Sneaky Pete). The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.