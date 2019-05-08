Miracle Workers’ Geraldine Viswanathan, Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery and Pitch Perfect’s Utkarsh Ambudkar are to star in Selena Gomez-exec produced romantic comedy The Broken Heart Gallery. The feature is the directorial debut of Gossip Girl writer Natalie Krinsky.

Jesse Shapira, David Gross and Jeff Arkuss of Room producer No Trace Camping are producing with Juno and 500 Days of Summer producer Mason Novick, while Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey, who are behind Netflix breakout 13 Reasons Why, are exec producing with Josh Clay Phillips.

Endeavor Content is to launch sales of the film at Cannes and are handling worldwide sales with Jamie Feldman of LGNAFC. Production starts in August.

The Broken Heart Gallery follows Lucy, played by Viswanathan, a born collector, who suffers a bad break up with her boyfriend, played by Ambudkar, who also happens to be her boss at the Whitney Museum. Unsure of what to do with the items love left behind, she curates The Broken Heart Gallery in the lobby of a kind stranger’s hotel, played by Montgomery. There, she finds her voice and learns to love by letting go.

Viswanathan starred in comedy Blockers alongside Leslie Mann and John Cena and Minhal Baig’s coming of age drama Hala, which was acquired by Apple and also featured in Simon Rich’s TBS series Miracle Workers alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi. She will next be seen in Bad Education opposite Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney.

Montgomery recently starred in the second season of the Netflix series Stranger Things as well as Lionsgate’s Power Rangers. Ambudkar is the romantic lead opposite Jillian Bell in Brittany Runs A Marathon, which Amazon will release in August. He is currently in production on 20th Century Fox’s action comedy Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds and co-stars in Disney’s live action adaptation of Mulan.

Krinsky’s writing credits include Gossip Girl and Grey Anatomy. In features, she recently adapted Gillian Flynn’s The Grown Up for Universal Pictures and is producing The Mothers at Warner Bros.

Viswanathan and Montgomery are both repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment. Ambudkar is repped by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment. Krinsky is repped by WME and Gotham Group.