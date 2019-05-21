George R.R. Martin Defends ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending

George R.R. Martin is sharing his thoughts on the ending of Game of Thrones on his Not a Blog. After eight seasons, Martin says “it is hard to believe it is over,” thanking the cast, crew, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, co-executive producer Bryan Cogman, and the team at HBO.

The author of A Song of Ice and Fire book series on which the HBO series was based, also addressed the question of whether the book ending would be different than that of the show, defending the show’s’ series ender. See his excerpt below:

Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes.

I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget. They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done… and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them. And of course the butterfly effect will be at work as well; those of you who follow this Not A Blog will know that I’ve been talking about that since season one. There are characters who never made it onto the screen at all, and others who died in the show but still live in the books… so if nothing else, the readers will learn what happened to Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, Ser Garlan the Gallant, Aegon VI, and a myriad of other characters both great and small that viewers of the show never had the chance to meet. And yes, there will be unicorns… of a sort…

Book or show, which will be the “real” ending? It’s a silly question. How many children did Scarlett O’Hara have?

He also promised he would eventually finish the long-delayed The Winds of Winter but would not reveal a timeline.

THE WINDS OF WINTER is very late, I know, I know, but it will be done. I won’t say when, I’ve tried that before, only to burn you all and jinx myself… but I will finish it, and then will come A DREAM OF SPRING.

Martin reminded readers he’s still very busy with five shows in development at HBO, including of course, the Game of Thrones prequel pilot, along with two at Hulu and another on the History Channel, as well as a number of feature projects.