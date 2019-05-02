Gayle King’s New ‘CBS This Morning’ Co-Hosts Set

Gayle King, staying with CBS This Morning, will be joined by Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil next season.

CBS News isn’t talking, because it wanted to made the announcement closer to its Upfront presentation in Manhattan the second week of May, but sources agreed with intel first appearing in King’s de facto newsletter, Page Six.

For week and weeks it’s been reported King was pounding out a new multi-year deal with CBS News that would keep her on the show, now as main anchor.

New-ish division president Susan Zirinsky, who officially took over in March, has been working on an overhaul of the morning show which has suffered from bad ratings since Charlie Rose got sacked in wake of a sexual harassment report in Washington Post, taking viewers with him.

King had been expected to be the program’s only surviving member, since even before her boffo interview with R. Kelly, who who she said she’d met several years ago at a party.

Among King’s former colleagues CBS News confirmed co-host of just six months Bianna Golodryga had left the division rather than accept a different assignment. She remains a contributor at CNN, where she shines as a political contributor, looking far more comfortable than she ever looked in her few months on CBS’s morning show.

The morning after Golodryga’s exit CBS News made it official that Diana Miller, the morning show’s senior broadcast producer, was the program’s new executive producer, replacing Ryan Kadro.

Still to come, CBS This Morning co-host Norah O’Donnell is expected to move to the also ratings-challenged evening newscast, replacing Jeff Glor, who was brought in from CBSN when former CBS News chief David Rhodes famously removed Scott Pelley, whose office was cleaned out while he was on assignment for 60 Minutes. Glor’s expected to be given a new assignment, per Zirinsky’s public statement she wants to make sure everyone is in the right place at CBS News.



Meanwhile, CBS This Morning co-host John Dickerson is said to be bound for 60 Minutes. where he is expected to focus on politics, which is his area of expertise. Dickerson excelled as host of CBS’s Sunday Beltway show, for which he was rewarded by being moved to the thankless job of taking over for Rose on the morning show, to remove that seat’s tarnish.