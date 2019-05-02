Gary Lang Dies: Emmy-Winning Sports Television Producer Was 53

Gary Lang, a sports television producer whose career included stints at CBS Sports, ESPN and, most prolifically, Fox Sports, died April 21 after a brief illness at his home in Redondo Beach, California. He was 53.

His death was announced by family friend Frank Marchesini, VP, Entertainment Public Relations, Showtime Networks.

Lang’s work at Fox Sports, where he was part of the production team that launched the channel’s inaugural NFL season in 1994, earned him 17 Emmy Awards. His Emmy-winning work spanned producing credits for Fox’s coverage of the World Series, All Star Games, Major League Baseball and the National Football League.

Lang started his career in 1991 in the CBS Sports tape vault, eventually becoming a segment producer for the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer. Later that year, he moved from New York to Los Angeles as part of the Fox Sports production team, steadily rising through the ranks there from Broadcast Associate to Vice President of Special Projects. He left the network in 2008.

After his tenure at Fox, Lang was a supervising producer for ESPN’s Shifting Gears with Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and had producing stints on Hell’s Kitchen, Pros vs. Joes, Shaq Versus and various projects for NFL Network. He was VP of Production for the Tennis Channel from 2012 to 2015.

In a Tennis Channel bio from his tenure there, Lang was credited for helping create “the overall look and style of Fox Sports,” and praised for his “countless innovative Opening Teases for America’s biggest sporting events and programs including multiple World Series, Super Bowls, All-Madden Shows, NASCAR and Bowl Championship Series.”

Lang is survived by his two children Jessica and Noah, and four siblings.