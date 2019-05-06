‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season Bodycount & Stakes Rise With Last Week’s Battle Of Winterfell & Fight For The Iron Throne

Last week's bloody battle of Winterfell was far from the end of the deaths & trials on the HBO blockbuster's last episodes

The Night King is dead on Game of Thrones, but long live the true ruthless ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

Swiveling off last week’s long, dark and seemingly defining battle of Winterfell and the victory over the Army of the Dead and its blue-eyed leader, tonight’s “The Last of the Starks” fourth episode of the eighth and final season of the HBO blockbuster series validated that much-repeated expression of Ronald Reagan’s of “you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

However, unlike the Great Communicator, the inferred braggadocio came with the return of Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) to the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss executive produced multiple Emmy winning drama after an absence last week – and the Queen came looking for blood and to send a message.

That message was conveyed sharply by the killing of Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) the rivals for the Iron Thrones face off with demands of mutual surrender and an appeal to let her unborn child live from her hated brother Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

Put it this way, the end is coming for GoT, a true fury has been unleashed and nobody’s safe – like it should be on a drama true to itself,

With the menace that King’s Landing will be destroyed like the real life Carthage by one army or another and war takes flight as Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) attacks her enemy from the sky. At the same time, what the episode 5 trailer made look to be a small dust-up compared to next week, carnage breaks out on the sea with the brutish Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) ambushing and sinking many of the ships of the army from the North and one of the Targaryen Queen’s dragons. Pulling the strings of power, Cersei Lannister forges ahead with what would be called a kamikaze tactic – hold on to the Iron Throne or scorch the earth behind her if her reign of terror falls.

Knowing her enemies’ next moves, the Headey portrayed Queen seems to have a spy in or close to the House of Stark.

A fact made more ostensible by the heartbreaking artifice of Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) once again for his “hateful” sister and long-time lover after taking the long unrequited affection and virginity of Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) – just sayin.

Or could it be Tyrion, who is increasingly doubting Daenerys stamina to rule justly and would prefer to go with the mad Queen he knows the best?

Also, from one bent knee to another, the already extremely complicated relationship between lovers Daenerys and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) went one step further down literally and figuratively into palace intrigue. The Mother of Dragons in this evening’s episode tried to convince the man who she now knows is her nephew to let things be the way they once were and not let the “truth destroy us.”

“You are my Queen and nothing will change that and they’re my family,” the often-naïve Snow passionately tells Clarke’s character, “we can live together.” Restating her plan that they pledge to keep the knowledge of the once assumed bastard son of Ned Stark within a very tight circle, Daenerys leaves Snow standing by a raging fire alone and soon headed to reveal who he truly is to his half-siblings via the Three-Eyed Raven AKA Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright). A truth that Sansa is struggling to not unveil to cripple Daenerys’ claim to be monarch of Westeros and Essos.

Then again, asserting that he means what he promises in private in public too, Snow overrides Sansa in a later war council and tells Daenerys that “if you command it, we will obey” when it comes to attacking Cersei, her armada chieftain and current lover Euron Greyjoy and her financial backers in the Golden Company.

With the long looming threat from beyond the Northern Wall apparent eradicated thanks to the determined knife work of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Daenerys has taken her victory to King’s Landing, but there was no TKO to be found. Instead, in the 80-minute “The Last of the Starks” episode that opened with Daenerys, ruler of the North Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and the bruised and grizzled vanquishers grieving over those they lost fighting the Night King, worst nightmares of warfare are surely to come.

“We are here to say good-bye to our brothers and sisters,” declared the clearly haunted Snow at the beginning of the David Nutter-directed episode as a near endless multitude of butchered fallen lay in the snow of the North before him, Daenerys, the Stark clan, Kingslayer Jaime Lannister, Daenerys’ weakened right-hand Tyrion, the recently knighted Brienne, more GoT regulars and other survivors of the self-described great army ever assembled.

To our fathers and mothers,” the Harington-portrayed past King of the North and perhaps true heir to the Iron Throne continued in classic war movie mode.

“To our friends, our fellow men and women who set aside their differences to fight together and die together so that others might live. Everyone in this world owes them a debt that can never be repaid. It is our duty and honor to keep them alive in memory,” Snow adds before fires are struck to burn the bodies and once assumed half-siblings Sansa, Arya and Bran look on with obvious deep feelings and potentially plans of their own.

Of course, with Snow’s true parentage now known among select royals of various stripes, there is a telling look at the funeral of the thousands between Clarke and Harington’s characters as the former in now no longer the latter’s lover and Queen but his aunt as well.

To prove a greater point, Daenerys makes a point of raising the heroic Gendry, one of the illegitimate children of once King Robert Baratheon, to master of Storm’s End, one of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros – a fact the Joe Dempsie portrayed character bragged as he unsuccessfully and woefully asked Arya to marry him.

Funeral pyre, much drink, hook ups, deflated dalliances and feast toasts to the Dragon Queen and then from Daenerys herself to the absent “hero of Winterfell” Arya and a biting look to Sansa, tonight was a fitting start to the end of a threat that has consumed GoT from the very beginning. The bacchanalian was also telling of the alliances and deceits to come in next week’s penultimate episode and the series finale to follow.

In the tradition of past seasons and smart storytelling, this last round of GoT has used what would be a finale for any other show as its benchmark far from the end once again. Getting the great clash of the Miguel Sapochnik helmed “The Long Night” out of the way on April 28, tonight’s Benioff and Weiss-penned episode turned quickly to the political onslaught to come through more bloodshed and bloodline

However, in another more recent tradition, leaks and spoilers have had an unbroken record this final season. To that end, episode four of Season 8 of GoT appeared online hours beforehand Sunday with whispers of a major death As in the past three weeks, today’s leaks emerged to the frustration of both the premium cabler and the secretive EPs of the series based on George R.R. Martin’s writings.

At the same time, if last week’s the all-time series high of 17.8 million viewers and the previous episodes of Season 8 are to be seen as precedent, leaks aren’t hurting HBO one bit where it counts.

At this stage, leaks and all, the real drama on both sides of the screen is what’s the strategy that Benioff and Weiss, who are directing the final episode of the series and writing the last two, are scheming to cross the finish line on Game of Thrones and who will be the last of the last and ruler when we get there in two weeks.

BTW – I’m sticking with my last prediction of Sansa. However, looks like the newly elevated Gendry could be the dark horse – again, just sayin.