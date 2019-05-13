‘Game Of Thrones’ Penultimate Episode’s Fatal Battle Royale Reveals It Ain’t Ever Over Until It’s Over

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones’ eighth & final season.

If you thought the swords on Game of Thrones were being fundamentally sheathed after the long and dark battle of Winterfell a few weeks ago, tonight’s expanded second-to-last “The Bells” episode of the HBO blockbuster burned down the house or at least the armada of the Iron Fleet.

Harking to the best of World War II films, the long near silence of the carnage to come is broken about halfway through tonight’s 82-minute finale when, like a Spitfire mixed with a flying fortress over the English Channel, a fully armored Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) and her remaining dragon Drogan come screaming through the clouds like angels of death to obliterate the pirate fleet of Cersei Lannister’s (Lena Headey) latest lover and main line of offense, Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) and almost everything else that gets in the Mother of Dragon’s way.

Reminiscent of the great clash and scope of Season 7’s “The Spoils of War” and explosive in its own way, both on and off the battle field, it is sufficed to say that the beautifully shot swarming of King’s Landing and pitiful death of Cersei may stand as the pivotal and most recalled episode of Game of Thrones ever – no matter how thing shake down next week.

Melding Daenerys’ fatal and anticipated crazed rage on the metropolis, the attack of the forces of Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) on civilians and Cersei’s near collapse in every way imaginable,”The Bells” was a true battle royale literally and figuratively.

Despite a scene or two that were a little too close to Monty Python’s Black Knight and the hurried hand-to-hand combat between Cersei’s brother and father of her children Jamie ((Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Euron in a cave, the castle collapsing prolonged battle between The Hound (Rory McCann) and his brother the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) who has been Cersei’s hulking personal secret service over the seasons, will also stand as the true heart of the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss executive produced series.

Penned by the EPs and directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed April 28’s Night King killing ‘The Long Night’, the fifth episode of GoT’s last season picked up in the armed stand-off aftermath of the beheading of Daenerys’ confidante Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) on the orders of the fighting-to-survive Cersei.

Which, to put it as gently as possible in the brutal and incestuous small screen adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s writings, is not a good place to be.

Especially with Daenery’s already potentially treasonous aide Varys (Conleth Hill) jotting down secrets of succession and declarations of the “greater the risk, the greater the reward” by his spying kitchen staff.

“She shouldn’t be alone,” says Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to the obviously duplicitous Varys as the former King of the North comes ashore to bring more soldiers down south to support his Queen, lover and now we know Aunt, the mourning Mother of Dragons in her final thrust to take back the throne of the Seven Kingdoms for her family and herself.

“All I’ve ever wanted, the right ruler on the Iron Throne,” the once spymaster tells Snow when asked “what do you want?”

In acknowledgement of the once assumed Ned Stark bastard’s now true claim to the monarchy, Snow states his loyalty to the Targaryen and asserts “I don’t want it” of becoming King himself in his own right. “She is my Queen,” the Harington portrayed warrior prince spits out, shutting down the conspiratorial conversation of the beach curtly.

As the bid to stop the Night King and his Army of the Dead from taking all of Westeros has consumed GoT though most of its elongated and Emmy winning run, the quest for the throne has moved into first place for the last three episodes of the series.

A shift that lingers like a bad odor from the Earth in the best way as we watch to see which way the wind is going to blow.

Of course, this being GoT, Daenery’s first response to word of Jon’s true bloodline as the son of her brother is to assume that her beloved Snow has “betrayed me,” when confronted by her semi-disgraced hand Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) that there are plotters. the hand of the once Dothraki bride. Told by Queen Cersei’s hated brother that it is Varys, the once Dothraki bride bristles. Soon afterwards, in a usually plodding GoT introduction, the Breaker of Chains has Varys killed by the fire wrath of her remaining dragon.

That’s when the penultimate episode of the eighth and final season of GoT truly lights up with another fireside argument over their respective right to sit on the Iron Throne.

“I don’t have live here, I only have fear,” says Daenerys of the south and specifically the capitol of King’s Landing. “I love you, you will always be my Queen,” replies Snow, but rebuffs a kiss and the promise of intimacy from the daughter of the Mad King.

That cold cheek and shoulder enrages Daenery’s desire to raze King’s Landing to destroy Cersei. “Next time you fail me, will be the last time you fail me,” she threatens Tyrion as his pleas to spare the capital fall on vengeful ears and the youngest Lannister learns his multi-faced brother Jaime tried to sneak through her army’s lines to get to the Queen and sister he loves and perhaps still deceptively serves.

As the vast army of the Unsullied moves into place to cut down everything in sight and Cersei prepares her defense expectantly at everyone else’s expense, Night King slayer and facing changing Arya Stark (Maisse Williams) and the Hound show up promising to kill the ruthless monarch.

Over the same hours, Tyrion’s search for a détente to spare the innocent finds Dinklage’s character scuttling to provide an escape to his captured brother and advocating to Snow to “call off your men” – which the latter ignores and walks away. As a melee begins in King’s Landing, Jaime emerges in the crowd struggling to get to Cersei, who is looking out from the Red Keep with her troops and armada in position.

Uniquely positioned itself to become a bona fide cultural event that transcends television, Game of Thrones is now in the make-it or break-it payoff zone with “The Bells” and the body count close to the narrative bone. Which, as fans of so many beloved dramas know, is where things can really go south in the finale or linger over the years as the fade to black of the end of The Sopranos did.

Sharp as any David Chase script, Benioff and Weiss have the additional challenge of having long since eclipsed Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice series as primary source material. Yes, the author and former TV writer has provided insight into his delayed The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring books.

In what has clearly become one of the defining aspects of the final season week after week, Sunday’s near record length “The Bells” episode was leaked, at least in part, across the span of the internet in forums and more.

So, with that likely to occur next Sunday and Arya’s gallop away from the burnt husk of King’s Landing, time to put your final bets in – who will end up on the Iron Throne in next week’s Benioff and Weiss directed series finale? Barely a presence in tonight’s GoT, I still say it’s Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark.