‘Game Of Thrones’: Sansa Stark Betrays Daenerys Targaryen – Over The Coffee Cup Incident

Tonight’s penultimate episode of ‘Game Of Thrones’ had one mystery spoiled by star Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the show.

Speaking on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Turner said it was Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, who was responsible for the foam coffee cup that was shown on a table in a crucial scene, an incongruous mistake in the Medieval setting.

Turner threw her co-star into the dungeon as a way to remove suspicion from herself. Turner was previously photographed on set holding a coffee cup, and the actresses’ characters have exhibited tension in their interactions. on Friday night.

“Let’s clear this up. That’s in a different episode,” Turner said of the picture showing her holding the cursed coffee cup while posing with actress Bella Ramsey. “And also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so I’m gonna just go with, I mean look who it’s placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit.”

HBO has since digitally removed the cup from versions of the episode on the HBO Go app.