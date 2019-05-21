‘Game Of Thrones’ Scores 3.8M Viewers On UK’s Sky Atlantic; Finale Was Second Highest Sky Drama Ever

The Game of Thrones finale scored 3.8M viewers for Sky Atlantic in the UK – making it the second largest overnight audience for a Sky drama ever.

It was beaten by its own – ironic for the HBO series – with episode four of the final season securing 3.94M viewers, helped by the fact that it fell on a May bank holiday, meaning more people would have been at home to watch.

The nearly 4M viewers for the 90-minute finale of the epic fantasy drama was split between viewers who watched or recorded the first airing, a 2am simulcast with HBO, and viewers tuning in to watch at 9PM on Monday night.

Interestingly, 149,000 “superfans” stayed up to watch the show on Sky Atlantic in the middle of the night. The rest of the audience was made up of people who recorded the 2am simulcast and watched it at some point the following day before the 9PM encore presentation.

Related Story Sports Emmys: ESPN & NBC Tie For Most Trophies; Winter Olympics Leads Programs

This comes as The Iron Throne, written and directed by David Benioff and D.B Weiss — has broken a record for the now-completed series as well as HBO. The surprising finale scored 19.3M for the WarnerMedia-owned network. This topped the HBO single-episode record of 13.4 million that the Season 4 opener of The Sopranos pulled off 17 years ago.

A Sky rep told Deadline that this overnight episode figure “is just a fraction of the total audience who will watch this episode – we anticipate it will increase considerably by over the next two weeks as our customers take advantage of watching the show flexibly on demand, through repeats, Sky Go and through their Sky + recordings, before we get to our final cumulative audience.”