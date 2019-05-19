‘Game Of Thrones’ Leaks Lead To UK Sky Atlantic Social Media Blackout

Concluding tonight after eight seasons, Deadline's Senior Editor & Chief TV Critic & our Genre Editor broke down why the HBO series is already classic TV

The grand finale of Game of Thrones is just a few hours away, and speculation on how it will end has reached a fever pitch.

Fans are flooding social media with predictions, speculations, disappointment, and admonitions to avoid certain areas. There’s already been a text leak of last week’s episode five plot that was accurate, and the same post contains points on this week’s finale. Rumors that multiple endings have been filmed have emerged, leaving fans wondering just when the final cut was decided.

The UK’s Sky Atlantic has announced a social media blackout to help fans avoid spoilers. The final episode airs at 9 PM tonight in the US and 2 AM in the UK, making the blackout necessary for those who like to be surprised. Sky has confirmed that its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter will be silent for a full 24 hours from midnight Saturday, to try to and prevent spoilers.

Besides tonight’s ending, a fan petition to remake the final season of Game of Thrones now has more than one million signatures, and several cast members have voiced displeasure at the negativity.

Euron Greyjoy actor Pilou Asbæk said that pleasing everyone can’t be done. “You cannot satisfy one billion people, it’s not possible.” Actor Jacob Anderson, who plays Grey Worm, was more blunt. When asked about the fan petition, he told TMZ, “I want to say, that sucks.”

So far, no video leaks have emerged, as happened for several of the episodes. Tonight’s finale airs at 9 PM on HBO.