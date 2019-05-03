‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets New Guinness World Record For Global Demand

The global demand on the day of Game of Thrones’ 8th season premiere exceeded the global premiere demand of every other TV series – including Game of Thrones’ own global season 7 premiere day demand – for any season across all platforms and markets under measurement.

Parrot Analytics, a TV content analytics firm specializing in global audience demand measurement, partnered with Guinness World Records to chart the demand and declare it officially Most in-demand TV premiere.

The Parrot methodology claims to use global, real-time and platform-agnostic TV demand measurements. Guinness and Parrot charted worldwide demand for all series premieres from April 2015 to the day of Game of Thrones’ season 8 premiere (“Winterfell”) on April 14 to determine the measurement.

“Game of Thrones amassed a per capita global audience demand of 25.46 on 14th of April 2019, its season 8 premiere day. Compared to its per capita global demand of 24.74 on the day of its season 7 premiere, the latest and final season has premiered 2.9% higher globally. Premiere day demand has been particularly strong in the United States, United Kingdom and France,” said Samuel Stadler, VP of marketing, Parrot Analytics.

Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief at Guinness said GoT “looks like it’s going to continue breaking records right up to the final, undoubtedly devastating episode.”

Several of HBO’s Game of Thrones’ official titles were featured in the Guinness World Records 2019 and 2018 Editions utilizing Parrot Analytics data.