‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale Trailer Shows a Ruined King’s Landing

With just one more episode to go, fans of Game of Thrones are eagerly awaiting an answer to who will take the Iron Throne.

HBO released a new teaser trailer for season 8, episode 6 at the end of tonight’s penultimate installment, titled “The Bells.” The trailer doesn’t tell us much, but it does reveal there will be fire, destruction and an epic battle. Essentially King’s Landing is destroyed.

After the Battle at Winterfell, it’s become clear that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have a lot more tricks up their sleeves to leave us surprised.

The last installment of the final season of Game of Thrones will debut on Sunday, May 19.

