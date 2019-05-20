‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale Sees A True Song Of Fire & Ice Burn To A Cunning End

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s Game of Thrones’ series finale.

After 73 episodes, two slain dragons, three Outstanding Drama Series Emmys, one Peabody, the demise of the Night King and most of Kings’ Landing and the destruction of more monarchies than the end of World War I, Game of Thrones ended tonight.

Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) is truly dead, the Iron Throne is truly literally gone and the 82-minute series grand “The Iron Throne” finale saw the House Stark ruling the scarred Seven Kingdoms.

However, in an accession already leaked all over the Internet days before, that Stark turned out not to be Sansa (Sophie Tuner) nor Arya (Maisie Williams) nor Jon Snow (Kit Harington) the once supposed bastard of Ned Stark.

In a frayed full circle of the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss helmed and penned tending, the new chosen chieftain of Westeros and Essos is the crippled but all-seeing Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) with Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) as his Hand and a council of the ensemble series survivors poised to now elect his successor and the ones to follow.

Originating in the shouldering aftermath of Daernerys Targeun (Emilia Clarke) and her remaining dragon’s fiery reign of terror from the sky that killed almost everyone in the capital, including Cersei and her incestuous brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), the series finale of the HBO crown jewel was a bracing coup de grâce.

Or, as says of this new destination for the series: “No one knows, it’s where all the maps stop.”

An end that will clearly leave fans pondering its proficiency for days, weeks and perhaps years to come. An end that could be summed up ultimately, to quote the Isaiah 1:18 from the Good Book, could be summed up as: Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”

For better or worse, the conclusion of GoT was a barreling final six episodes that lifted all the surrounding HBO fiefdoms and launched a new one with the airing of the first Watchmen trailer, it was final season of highs and a continuation of an unfortunate recurring low. The former being the record-breaking ratings and sheer scale of the series. The latter? That’s the constant portrayal of many female characters with explicit to the point of fetishized sexual violence or even sexual awakening as shock value narrative.

Opening with the PTSD struck Tyrion, Snow, and Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) silently walking through the husk of what was King’s Landing, the often constrained finale grappled with vengeance and consequence, as much of GoT has throughout its run.

An anguished Dinklage’s decadent, deceptive and diplomatic character finding the fake hand of his brother Jaime amidst the rubble of the Red Keep found that emotional core of the series based on George R.R. Martin’s writing that has elevated it above guest star Ian McShane’s one cutting description of “tits and dragons.”

As the surviving sibling of House Lannister lamented, House Stark toiled to reconcile the defeat of the clan that beheaded their father Ned Stark (Sean Bean) in Season 1 and their mother Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), who was killed in the infamous Red Wedding “The Rains of Castamere” episode in Season 3, and the massacre that the Mother of Dragons unleashed.

Daernerys betrayed no such conflict or apparent regret at the cost of her victory to dethroned the Lannisters from the perch her father once reigned from. “You kept all your promises, the Clarke played now master of all she surveys told the assembled in a shot reminiscent of the chilling Nuremberg rallies of Nazi Germany.

“You killed all of my enemies in their iron suits,” Daernerys proclaimed with her massive army before her, her once lover and we know now nephew and royal rival Jon Snow beside her, and her remaining dragon Drogan overhead, “You gave me the Seven Kingdoms!”

“But the war s not over,” the untethered ruler declared. “We will not lay down our spears until we have liberated all of the people of the world!” Daernerys boasted, in words that made it very clear, ominous score and all, that a Brutus was waiting in the wings against this newly emboldened despot enraptured with her own destiny.

Preparing for such an outcome, as bloodied Arya looks on from the frenzied crowd, the Protector of the Realm relieves Tyrion from his position of being her Hand and throws him behind bars for treason. “Our Queen doesn’t keep prisoners for long,” Tyrion tells Snow, lingering over his old betrayals and how they led him to this final fate as Harington’s resurrected character tries to defend Daernerys’ homicidal actions.

In the last third of the last episode of GoT, that primed and dire conversation between the long entwined Tyrion and Snow, who discovered he is the bastard son of Ned Stark as presumed but the offspring of Rhaegar Targaryen and Ned’s younger sister Lyanna Stark, flicks the final pieces in place. “Sometimes duty is the death of love, “ the still calculating Tyrion tells the often-guileless Snow, pushing him to kill Daernerys and claim the Iron Throne for himself – a move that leaves both men backed where they almost started in the end of this end.

This being GoT though, nothing is that straightforward a path and with a mixture of Harold Pinter and Samuel Beckett in the swirling narrative dust. In that small screen verse, a Queen is fatally stabbed, a cursed throne is scorched, a dragon departs, a vote is held, a council formed, and, after a slightly belabored Stark clan dockside farewell, Arya leaves to discover the America of Martin’s world, as she heads west to where no one has been.

Similar to that sentence and the near perfect 2005 finale of that other HBO series Six Feet Under, it is a future forward leaning montage that actually ends GoT as we see where the characters we’ve beheld all these years are headed.

Months ago HBO programming overlord Casey Bloys told Deadline that Benioff and Weiss ended GoT “in a dramatically satisfying and emotionally satisfying way.” A few stumbles along the way and some terrible lighting in the prolonged battle for Winterfell aside, turns out the exec was actually understating the fullness and melancholy wit of “The Iron Throne.”

Just before that that last visual overview, the recently knight Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) is seen writing a memoir of the recent years and a last word for her true love Jaime Lannister, Tyrion is handed at a council meeting a hefty book entitled “A Song Of Ice and Fire,” documenting the wars since the series starting death of King Robert. A nice homage to the author of it all, that title is what Martin called his best selling series that the whole shebang is drawn from.

Surfing the bottom line for the premium cabler, that last look at House Stark is ripe for at least three other series and more books by the deadline weary Martin. Williams’ assassin character is on the high seas, a crowned Sansa rules the North and a banished Jon Snow back to the Night’s Watch and beyond the Great Wall, where he always felt more at home.

Tell me that doesn’t look likes plates piled high with “more, sir, more,” to toss some of Martin’s clear influence of Charles Dickens in there

Fan or critic or both, there is much to embrace and much to dispute about the sometimes-uneven end of GoT this season. Between the two great clashes of men, women, the Dead, beasts and swords that made up “The Long Night” and “The Bells” episodes and the dialogue rich remainder, tonight’s finale pulled the bow with precision.

“You know how it ends, we need to find a better way,” bellows Davos in an anti-war tirade before the council of Starks, Gendry Baratheon Lord of Storm’s End, Yara Greyjoy, Brienne, Samwell Tarly, whose suggestion of giving the people the vote gets laughed down, and others from the ensemble that have powered the show’s run.

When asked by chained but shrewd Tyrion if he will lead, Bran replies simply with “why do you think I came all this way?”

With almost that, the era defining Game of Thrones is gone, but one of the greatest television series of all time will not be forgotten – at the 71st Primetime Emmys in September or for long afterwards.

And Yes, I was wrong. Sansa did not up ruling the Seven Kingdoms directly, but she did win the North the right to stand as an independent kingdom. So forgive me for being in the right direction on the wrong path.