‘Game Of Thrones Series Finale Sparks Strong Reactions on Social Media

The final season of Game of Thrones triggered strong reactions, with loyal viewers questioning everything from the writing to the lighting.

The hit HBO drama from creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss concluded Sunday night. The ending was polarizing to say the least, with reactions burning up Twitter.

It seemed just about everyone had an opinion or meme to share. Some loved it, others hated it and a few were indifferent.

Among those chiming in were the drama’s cast members, Disney CEO Bob Iger, rapper-producer T-Pain, who’s apparently a super fan, and horror author Stephen King.

Check out some of the reactions below.

This is the end!!! #GameOfThronesFinale — Pilou Asbaek (@PilouAsbaek) May 19, 2019

So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal… https://t.co/TUJ46AlaS6 — John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) May 19, 2019

The final episode of @GameOfThrones tonight folks. This was the adventure that was a life changer for myself and so many others, cast, crew and audience alike. Here's to the legacy of the greatest family of actors and friends ever. One last time #ForTheThrone #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/79Ix6Xl4Fo — Eugene Michael Simon (@Eugene_Simon) May 19, 2019

I am at a loss for words. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) May 20, 2019

I think I’m gonna change my Twitter bio to Queen in the North. #NH — Jodi Picoult (@jodipicoult) May 20, 2019

Thank you DB Weiss and DavidBenioff, and @grrmspeaking, @hbo and Richard Plepler for @GameOfThrones…one of the greatest television series ever created! Tonight’s episode was a tour de force, and a fitting way to conclude your monumental creative achievement. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 20, 2019

and you all laughed at me pic.twitter.com/oYFR88HeHP — wes (@diplo) May 20, 2019

Yall really watched neds beheading, the red wedding, when cersei blew that green shit up, night king killing the dragon etc etc etc and act SURPRISED because it didn't end they way yall thought it would????? I have to laugh — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) May 20, 2019