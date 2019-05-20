‘Game Of Thrones Series Finale Sparks Strong Reactions on Social Media

Click to Skip Ad
The final season of Game of Thrones triggered strong reactions, with loyal viewers questioning everything from the writing to the lighting.

The hit HBO drama from creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss concluded Sunday night. The ending was polarizing to say the least, with reactions burning up Twitter.

It seemed just about everyone had an opinion or meme to share. Some loved it, others hated it and a few were indifferent.

Among those chiming in were the drama’s cast members, Disney CEO Bob Iger, rapper-producer T-Pain, who’s apparently a super fan, and horror author Stephen King.

Check out some of the reactions below.

 

 

