‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Photos: Everyone Is Out For Cersei And She Is Ready

After last week’s shocking execution on Game of Thrones, there are a lot of people who aren’t very happy — and as seen in the photos from this Sunday’s penultimate episode of HBO’s acclaimed fantasy series it makes Cersei (Lena Headey) very happy.

The new photos, like the trailer for episode 5 of the eight and final season of Game of Thrones, has our favorite Westeros players serving various emotional looks: frightened (Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion), concerned (Kit Harington’s Jon Snow), quiet rage (Jacob Anderson’s Grey Worm), late-night drug commercial melancholy (Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys) and, of course, Cersei’s smugness — which we have grown to love. With the untimely death of Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Dany’s second dragon, everyone is all up in their feelings whether they are angry or satisfied. The stakes haven’t been higher which will certainly make for an all-out war. Everyone is out to get Cersei she has a chronic case of “Bring it on!” face. Let’s just hope no Starbucks coffee cups get in the way.