‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Bodyguard’s Richard Madden In Talks For Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

Marvel’s production of The Eternals continues to heat up with Richard Madden in talks to join Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani in the Chloe Zhao directed take on the 1976 Jacky Kirby comic.

Madden, who stars on Game of Thrones and Bodyguard, will play Ikaris, a member of the human offshoot Eternals race.

The Eternals centers around the super power near-god beings The Celestials and their villainous adversaries the Deviants in a war set millions of years ago. The Celestials experimented on humans creating both races of immortal spin-offs. The Eternals also battled with Greek, Roman and Norse deities before leaving Earth to explore the stars. Zhao is directing off Matthew and Ryan Firpo’s script. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is producing. Variety had the news on Madden.

Today, Disney released its revamped theatrical release schedule of titles including Fox movies for the period of this year through 2027. Still not revealed is what the May 1, 2020 and Nov 6 release will be next year. The thinking is that it’s two of the following three: The Eternals, Black Widow or Shang Chi.