‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale Viewership Burns HBO Records With All-Time High

The end of the HBO blockbuster always looked to be on the road to good numbers but last night's ender left previous highs in the dust

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s Game of Thrones’ series finale.

It must be both a good day and a sad day at HBO now that the final numbers are in for the series finale of Game of Thrones.

Good because the viewership for last night’s David Benioff and D.B Weiss written and directed “The Iron Throne” has broken a new record for the now completed series and HBO itself. Sad because, well, let’s be honest, with all the potential prequels and spinoffs that HBO have in the pipeline, it’s going to be hard to come up with GoT-sized numbers anytime soon.

As Bran Stark takes over as the new ruler of what is now the Six Kingdoms, Game of Thrones sized numbers are fire spewing dragon big – 19.3 million to be exact.

Which means, across linear viewing plus HBOGO and HBO Now, the 82-minute long sixth episode of the eighth and final season of the series based on George R.R. Martin’s writings was up over the previous combined high of last week’s “The Bells” by 4.9%

Clearly a finale high too in a season that despite leaks galore now has five of the most watched GoTs ever, Sunday’s series ender topped the once mighty conclusion of Season 7 by 14.2%

In just linear viewing, the 9 PM ET starting “The Iron Throne” snagged 13.6 million sets of eyeballs (and I don’t mean that in a The Mountain kind of way). Put in perspective and with the on-going quarrel that has HBO off DISH right now, that’s 9% better than the death from above fueled penultimate episode of May 12 did.

It also tops the once HBO record single episode record of 13.4 million that the Season 4 opener of The Sopranos pulled off 17 years ago.

In this diluted Peak TV era, obviously a finale on premium cable isn’t going to be a kingslayer to what series ender champion M.A.S.H. had in 1983 with 106 million viewers. Yet, compared to the 18.5 million who tuned in to CBS on May 16 for the series finale of The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones did pretty well last night all things considered

Broadcast apples to premium cable oranges, pretty well indeed.

Long tail streaming and more, HBO have pegged the last season of GoT as averaging around 44.2 million viewers domestically per episode, up around 10 million from 2017’s Season 7 average. The final numbers for the Season 8 average clearly aren’t in yet, but here’s how Game Of Thrones’ final and most watched season did so far over its six-episode run:

Episode 1: April 14 “Winterfell” – 17.4 million

Episode 2: April 21 “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” – 15.9 million

Episode 3: April 28 “The Long Night” – 17.8 million

Episode 4: May 5 “The Last of the Starks” – 17.2 million

Episode 5: May 12 “The Bells” – 18.4 million

Episode 6: May 19 “The Iron Throne” – 19.3 million