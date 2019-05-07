‘Game Of Thrones’ Ratings Steady With Last Week’s Epic Battle Episode, Up Double-Digits From Season 7

There was one dragon down on the third-to-last episode ever of Game of Thrones on Sunday, but the ratings for the HBO series were flying at a near high.

A combination of hangover and afterglow from the record-breaking and bloody battle of Winterfell against the Night King and his Army of the Dead in GoT‘s “The Long Night” episode April 28, Sunday’s “The Last of the Starks” snared 11.80 million viewers and a 5.07 rating among adults 18-49.

Purely among linear sets of eyeballs watching the series executive produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss based on George R.R. Martin’s writings, that’s a tiny dip of 1.8% from what the 82-minute “Long Night” airing pulled in. Although not as big a deal for the subscription-based premium cabler, among the TV demo this week’s nearly 80-minute GoT tripped up just 4% from the third episode of the eighth and final season.

Of course, HBO will release multi-platform and multi-airing data later today that offer a bigger picture with HBO Go and HBO Now numbers. For right now, “The Last of the Starks” stands as the third most-watched episode of Game of Thrones ever – which is not a bad place to be, invasion of King’s Landing and all.

Also, compared to then record-breaking “The Spoils of War” episode of Season 7 back on August 6, 2017, the fourth episode of Season 8 is up a hefty 16% among viewers.

We’ll update with more GoT stats as we get them later today.