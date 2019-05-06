‘Game Of Thrones’: Misplaced Coffee Cup Trends Worldwide

Can’t slip this one past eagle-eyed Game of Thrones viewers. Thanks, apparently, to an editing error in a scene about 17 minutes in to last night’s “The Last of the Starks” episode, an errant coffee cup (presumed immediately to be Starbucks) appeared on a table in Winterfell’s Great Hall.

It came during a scene in which Tormund Giantsbane is toasting his friend Jon Snow in celebration of their victory over the Night King. It’s also in clear sight of Daenerys Targaryen, who’s seated at the table.

Jon and Daenerys appeared oblivious to the offending cup, but it was not lost on viewers who immediately took to social media to express their dismay.

It also turns out it was not a Starbucks cup, a source close to the show tells Deadline, but it’s giving the company a ton of free publicity.

Related Story 'Game Of Thrones' Final Season Bodycount & Stakes Rise With Last Week's Battle Of Winterfell & Fight For The Iron Throne

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: ‘So this is where we’re at now! A Starbucks cup!’

That, and a few other Twitter reactions follow below.

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

when you want to be ruler of the seven kingdoms but all anyone wants to talk about is the Starbucks cup you left on the table pic.twitter.com/MOOwXm08nw — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 6, 2019

Daenerys Targaryen mother of dragons, the unburnt, the breaker of chains, the drinker of Starbucks #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/MPS9YbLRm1 — Taz (@Prince_Taz) May 6, 2019