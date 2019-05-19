‘Game Of Thrones’: Leaks Are On Fans’ Minds, But Laughs Are In The Mix

One of television’s most eagerly awaited finales is just a few hours away, and fans are ramping up the excitement online by trolling with fake information and parodies, playing on the emotional strings of people who JUST CAN’T WAIT to see tonight’s final episode.

No one really knows who will claim the Iron Throne, which characters will survive, and how the many threads accumulated over eight seasons will play out. There will likely be unanswered questions, and there’s already a backlash building among those who area likely saddened that their favorite show is coming to an end.

But be of stout heart, fans. George R.R. Martin, the creator of the series, said three spin-offs of Game of Thrones are moving “nicely” through the HBO pipeline. And the author himself has yet to finish the promised final two books of the series, promising deeper dives into the material and perhaps answering some lingering questions that will emerge from the conclusion of the current series.

In the meantime, here are some funny posts that have appeared to fill the gap:

When #GOT ends with Bran reading a book in the attic of a school you will all realize this has just been a gritty reboot of The NeverEnding Story. That’s why he can see the entire story… #NeverEndingGameOfThrones #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/VhrVoazUAS — Eric Miller (@Schmeric) May 19, 2019

Counting down the hours until I see the final episode of #GOT I AM SO EXCITED! & 4 all of U people that r like “I just don’t get it” well, I just don’t care, nor do I get ur sportsball or crappy reality tv so please don’t pee on my parade. #InTheWordsOfMirandaPriestly pic.twitter.com/XiDi9mk2BO — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 19, 2019