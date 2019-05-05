Click to Skip Ad
‘Game Of Thrones’ Leaks Continue, With Episode 4 Video Leak Of Major Death

HBO

Game of Thrones leaks continued today, this time with a video emerging of the death of a major character in tonight’s episode 4.

Although it can’t be confirmed if the video circulating is from tonight’s episode or will be a part of something in the future, there are only three episodes left in the season. In any event, it promises to mark a huge turn of events.

Last week, leaked stills foretold what would happen in episode 3, the battle for Winterfell with the Night King.

Earlier, the first episode of the eighth and final season was released on DirecTV Now four hours before it was supposed to air.

The second episode was also released early via Amazon Prime Video in Germany and then footage appeared on the website Openload. It was immediately taken down, but it didn’t take long for footage to spread around the internet.

The latest leak for episode 4 is on Twitter, a just shy of a minute-long preview of what will be a major turning point in the ongoing battle to claim the Iron Throne after last week’s stunning victory at Winterfell.

Tonight’s episode airs at 9 PM ET on HBO.

ad