‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Checks Into “Wellness Retreat”, Will Not Impact Upcoming Work

The Game of Thrones finale hit everyone hard, but for Kit Harington, for all his character went through, he needed to decompress from all of it. The actor, who played fan favorite Jon Snow for eight seasons, checked into a “wellness retreat” since the finale of the HBO fantasy series.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” Harington’s rep told Deadline. “It definitely won’t impact any potential upcoming work.”

Harington was also visibly emotional in the documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch which aired May 26. We saw Harington get emotional while filming his final scene where Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) is killing prisoners after King’s Landing has been burnt to a crisp. We also saw him brought to tears during the table read for the finale as he finds out that he is the one that kills his Auntie/Lover Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

The news comes after the May 19 finale written and directed by show creators David Benioff and D.B Weis which saw a division among fans. Nonetheless, the series broke records with an all-time high viewership of 19.3 million.