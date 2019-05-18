‘Game Of Thrones’: Finale Plot May Have Leaked In Text, Disturbing Some Fans

One of the most eagerly-awaited episodes in television history is about to unfold, but many fans are already bummed at its outcome, even without seeing any clips.

The final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones has apparently been spoiled for many by the leak of a text message circulating on the internet that contained several legitimate spoilers for last week’s show and an equal number of previews of the finale.

The spoilers first emerged on Reddit in a lengthy post that gave a detailed summation of Episode 5 and next week’s finale. It was later deleted by moderators, but not before it was copied and widely circulated. The fact that the post mostly got last week’s show plot points correct in advance of the episode airing has many convinced that it is totally accurate.

Video leaks have not yet emerged on Episode 6, although they have appeared for all but two of the six episodes so far (episode three had stills leaked that basically served the same purpose).

The necessities of worldwide distribution, which include the show’s airing in earlier time slots, have been blamed for most of the previous leaks.

Game of Thrones airs at 9 PM ET on HBO. Watch the HBO sanctioned finale trailer above.