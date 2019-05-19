‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke & HBO Thank Fans Before Series Finale Tonight

HBO’s Game of Thrones is ending tonight with its Season 8 finale but the Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons and the premium cabler don’t want to go without a proper off-screen goodbye.
Mere hours before the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss penned and directed final episode airs, both actor Emilia Clarke and HBO took to new and old media respectively to say thank you to cast, crew and fans of the global blockbuster based on George R.R. Martin’s writings.
The three-time Emmy nominated actor, who has played the sometimes fiery Daenerys Targaryen since GoT debuted in 2011, posted a heartfelt multi-pictured farewell on Instagram this morning – with no mention of a certain ill-place coffee cup:
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
For the once Richard Plepler-led and now AT&T-owned HBO itself, the long-ish goodbye of the show that has shattered viewing records repeatedly, especially this six-episode final season, was cemented today in an old school full page New York Times ad:
Last week’s penultimate “The Bells” episode witnessed the merciless defeat of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and her armies and the subsequent destruction of King’s Landing by Daenerys and her remaining dragon. In that burnt aftermath, the final episode of the three-time Emmy winning Best Drama airs tonight on HBO at 9 PM ET. As they say, #ForTheThrone.
