‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke & HBO Thank Fans Before Series Finale Tonight

Hours before the end of one of the biggest series of the Peak TV era, the actor who portrays the Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons & the premium cabler get emotional with their viewers

HBO’s Game of Thrones is ending tonight with its Season 8 finale but the Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons and the premium cabler don’t want to go without a proper off-screen goodbye.

Mere hours before the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss penned and directed final episode airs, both actor Emilia Clarke and HBO took to new and old media respectively to say thank you to cast, crew and fans of the global blockbuster based on George R.R. Martin’s writings.

The three-time Emmy nominated actor, who has played the sometimes fiery Daenerys Targaryen since GoT debuted in 2011, posted a heartfelt multi-pictured farewell on Instagram this morning – with no mention of a certain ill-place coffee cup:

For the once Richard Plepler-led and now AT&T-owned HBO itself, the long-ish goodbye of the show that has shattered viewing records repeatedly, especially this six-episode final season, was cemented today in an old school full page New York Times ad:

Last week’s penultimate “The Bells” episode witnessed the merciless defeat of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and her armies and the subsequent destruction of King’s Landing by Daenerys and her remaining dragon. In that burnt aftermath, the final episode of the three-time Emmy winning Best Drama airs tonight on HBO at 9 PM ET. As they say, #ForTheThrone.