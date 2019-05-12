‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode 5 Leaks Kept To Text Reports – At Least, So Far

In what’s become a weekly tradition, tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones has likely spoilers on the Internet. However, it’s becoming increasingly hard to determine which are legitimate.

Major spoilers appear to have emerged on Reddit earlier this week. A lengthy post on Tuesday gave a detailed summation of Episode 5 and next week’s finale and was deleted by moderators.

Video leaks have not yet emerged on tonight’s Episode 5, the penultimate show, although several parodies have been posted, purporting to be real scenes from tonight’s episode.

The necessities of worldwide distribution, which include the show’s airing in earlier time slots, have been blamed for most of the previous leaks. Earlier, leaked stills foretold what would happen in episode 3, the battle for Winterfell with the Night King, and a short video leaked on Twitter last week showed the death of a dragon.

Earlier, the first episode of the eighth and final season was released on DirecTV Now four hours before it was supposed to air.

The second episode was also released early via Amazon Prime Video in Germany and then footage appeared on the website Openload. It was immediately taken down, but it didn’t take long for footage to spread around the internet.

Tonight’s episode airs at 9 PM ET on HBO. Watch the HBO sanctioned trailer above.