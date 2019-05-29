Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Facebook Marketing Manager Sarah Russell To Head Imagine Impact Marketing & Communications

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA And ATA Say They Will Resume Negotiations On June 7

Read the full story

‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators Benioff & Weiss Part Ways With Management 360

Game of Thrones creators fire their managers
Jeff Kravitz/HBO

EXCLUSIVE: David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, who ended the HBO series Game of Thrones and are in the throes of making a new overall deal, have parted company with longtime manager Guymon Casady at Management 360.

“Guymon has been a good friend and partner to us for many years, and we look forward to the next chapter in our relationship,” they said in a statement confirming the move. “His eye for great material is keener than it’s ever been, and we expect to be producing many shows and films with him in the future.”

Benioff & Weiss had a 20-year run with Casady, who was a producer on GoT along with 360, connecting the duo with the George RR Martin book series.

Benioff & Weiss remain repped as directors by CAA and their attorney, Hansen Jacobson’s Gretchen Rush, is handling the negotiations on a new overall global deal. As Deadline revealed, they’ve met with HBO/WarnerMedia, Disney, Comcast, as well as the streaming companies Netflix, Amazon and Apple. They are also set to create, write and produce a new Star Wars trilogy.

‘Game Of Thrones’ Duo David Benioff &amp; D.B. Weiss Tapped To Pilot New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Series

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad