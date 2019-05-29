‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators Benioff & Weiss Part Ways With Management 360

EXCLUSIVE: David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, who ended the HBO series Game of Thrones and are in the throes of making a new overall deal, have parted company with longtime manager Guymon Casady at Management 360.

“Guymon has been a good friend and partner to us for many years, and we look forward to the next chapter in our relationship,” they said in a statement confirming the move. “His eye for great material is keener than it’s ever been, and we expect to be producing many shows and films with him in the future.”

Benioff & Weiss had a 20-year run with Casady, who was a producer on GoT along with 360, connecting the duo with the George RR Martin book series.

Benioff & Weiss remain repped as directors by CAA and their attorney, Hansen Jacobson’s Gretchen Rush, is handling the negotiations on a new overall global deal. As Deadline revealed, they’ve met with HBO/WarnerMedia, Disney, Comcast, as well as the streaming companies Netflix, Amazon and Apple. They are also set to create, write and produce a new Star Wars trilogy.

