‘Game Of Thrones’ Coffee Cup Mess Cleaned Up By HBO

The mistaken coffee run on the HBO blockbuster has been canceled, or at least removed

There will likely continue to be a look of drinking on Game of Thrones but Daenerys Targaryen won’t be having a latte anymore.

After attracting a deluge of attention online and otherwise, the Starbucks-ish cup that sneaked its way in front of Emilia Clarke’s character on Sunday’s “The Last of the Starks” has been digitally removed by HBO from all future airings of the fourth episode of the eighth and final season.

Making sure our eyes weren’t deceiving us, an HBO spokesperson confirmed removal of the cup to Deadline this morning.

That means if you are trying to catch up on the David Nutter-directed “Starks” episode on HBOGo or HBC Now or linear repeats, the fancy java all your pals were tweeting about will not be part of the drama.

Spotted in the victory banquet celebrating the defeat of the Night King and his massive Army of the Dead in the April 28 “The Long Night” episode, the 21st century beverage was a rare sip-up for the meticulous series.

However, yesterday the premium cabler was quick-ish to deflect the error on the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss show based on George R.R. Martin’s writings with humor rather than any public blame game (of thrones).

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” HBO said in a statement on May 6. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

When asked about how the mistake occurred, director Nutter told Deadline on Monday that “I think that HBO I’m sure will come up with a response to that more appropriate than anything I can throw at you.”

OK, but we still don’t know if the Mother of Dragons had regular milk or went dairy free with soy, almond or hemp with her order …so the intrigue continues.