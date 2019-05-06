HBO Reveals The Truth Behind ‘Game Of Thrones’ On-Screen Coffee Cup Mistake

Looking very Starbucks, a misplaced coffee cu may be one of the enduring images of the final season of the HBO blockbuster

BREAKING: In a show that is as meticulous about everything as Game of Thrones, how did a very 21st century coffee cup end up in last night’s “The Last of the Starks” episode? More important, how did the beverage find itself sitting in front of Emilia Clarke’s Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen

Well, after the slip-up — or sip-up, depending on your POV — took off online on Sunday, HBO decided to come clean about what happened in the fourth episode of the eighth and final season of the blockbuster drama from EPs David Benioff and D.B. Weiss based on George R.R. Martin’s writings.

And you might find the craft services and art department matter amusing.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” the premium cabler said in a statement today, stating the obvious. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

Related Story 'Game Of Thrones' Final-Season Body Count & Stakes Rise With Last Week's Battle Of Winterfell & Fight For The Iron Throne

It’s a media-mocking and somewhat successful effort to put the continuity issue to rest.

Surely to be digitally erased from the David Nutter-directed episode later , the Starbucks-looking cup wasn’t just fleetingly visible for the likely tens of million watching.

In the middle of triumphant and telling victory feast scene after last week’s “The Long Night” demolition of the Night King and his Army of the Dead, the cup in front of Daenerys hung around, so to speak, for what felt like ages as the Clarke character gazed at her lover and now-we-know nephew Jon Snow (Kit Harington), as I noted in my review.

This not being the first time such a visual trip-up has occurred on GoT, maybe in the May 12 penultimate episode fans will be treated to a visit to an actual Starbucks or boutique java joint in King’s Landing itself -i or not.