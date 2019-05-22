‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Bryan Cogman Joins ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Amazon Series

Bryan Cogman, who is coming off eight seasons of Game of Thrones, most recently as a co-executive producer, is heading to another fantasy series, joining Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series, Deadline has learned.

The move to LOTR follows Cogman’s overall deal he signed with Amazon Studios last September. Cogman began his tenure on GoT as an assistant to creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, quickly rising to write many key episodes in the series’ history, and moving on to co-executive producer. The last episode he wrote for the series was the second episode of Season 8, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” Cogman was known as the “third head” of the GoT dragon alongside Benioff & Weiss, whose job was to maintain book fidelity across the HBO series.

Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke said earlier this year that there is “no timetable” for the launching of the streamer’s series based on The Lord of the Rings.

Set in Middle-earth, the TV series will explore new storylines that precede the events depicted in Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring book, which was published 65 years ago this summer.

The LOTR series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate & Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment, which produced director Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning LOTR franchise.