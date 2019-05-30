Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Debuts To Gushing Praise From ‘Star Wars’ Legends

The Disney livestream of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge launch at Disneyland brought out a host of Star Wars legends to launch its new Galaxy’s Edge attractions. Before a live and enthusiastic crew, Disney CEO Bob Iger launched the night before bringing out a parade of the film series’ greatest.

“Isn’t this fantastic?” Iger said as he came out in front of the full-scale Millennium Falcon. “I have been in this job for 14 years. There are some good days, but this is right up there with the best of them.”

Iger started with an homage to George Lucas, noting that “I’m sure many of you fantasized” about being in a land like Galaxy’s Edge. He also confessed, “I always wanted to sidle up to the bar at the cantina” or pilot the Millennium Falcon. “Now we can do all of that, and so much more.”

Iger said he told the Imagineering engineering crew that they had to be “the most ambiotous you have ever been,” because they were bringing alive the vision of Walt Disney and George Lucas.

Speaking of Lucas, the Star Wars creator was next up. Did he like what he saw? “You did a great job,” he told Iger. “It could have gone very bad, but it didn’t.”

“Now the technology is here, this thing is amazing,” Lucas said. “It’s something you couldn’t even dream about 20 years ago. It was a great experience. for me, and it will change your life.”

Billy Dee Williams , aka suave Land Calrissian, was next, reminding fans that he was the original owner of the Millennium Falcon, and noting of new attraction Smuggler’s Run, “You are going to love it! This land is for YOU!”

Mark Hamill , aka Luke Skywalker, was next. He marveled at the setting. “Look at where we are today. We get our own land! You know, Star Wars to me has always been the gift that keeps on giving, and that reason is you. Parents tell you not to speak to strangers, but people treat me like family, tell me personal stories.”

Hamill said the last time he was at an opening like this was when they opened the “Star Tours” attraction. He was excited that there was a whole land. He thanked Lucas and Disney for giving him the opportunity to play a character of optimism, hope, and “teaching the world a new way to dream” before asking Chewbacca to start up the Falcon — but it had some problems. So guess who came on stage to help out?