Gabrielle Carteris Seeking Re-Election As SAG-AFTRA President

Gabrielle Carteris is seeking re-election as president of SAG-AFTRA, a post she’s held since 2016. She’ll be running at the top the union’s majority party, Unite for Strength.

Matthew Modine, running at the top of the union’s opposition party, Membership First, was the first to announce that he will challenge her for the presidency. Ballots will be mailed to members on July 29 and tabulated August 28.

“While our employers are consolidating and attempting to squeeze our earnings,” Carteris said, “we have proven that a united front is our best weapon in fighting for fair wages, safety on sets and protection of all our members — especially those who are most vulnerable. As SAG-AFTRA President, I’ve seen firsthand the power of our members. With fierce determination we won the Interactive strike, revolutionized the Commercials contract, and transformed High Budget Streaming residuals. We’ve set the stage for our future and demonstrated both the necessity and incredible power of unions.”

Running on her record of accomplishments over the past three years, Carteris said: “Even in the midst of a rapidly changing economy, SAG-AFTRA is leading the fight against sexual harassment and age discrimination, harnessing the power of innovative technology to deepen our enforcement and ensure we are capturing all of our residuals, and expanding protections and coverage for stunt performers and coordinators. This is a great start but my work is not done. With your support, I pledge to continue devoting my time, energy and passion to fight for every SAG-AFTRA member.”

Joining Unite for Strength and USAN Leadership in endorsing Carteris are multiple Emmy winner Bryan Cranston and Oscar winners Octavia Spencer and Geena Davis.

“I support the re-election of Gabrielle and her team to maintain the progressive and compassionate leadership that SAG-AFTRA members deserve, especially now, in this ever-changing industry,” Cranston said.

Said Spencer: “Whether convincing a governor to sign a bill protecting against age discrimination, establishing guidelines to safeguard against sexual harassment or working with stunt professionals to achieve safer sets, Gabrielle is always fighting for each and every member.”

Davis said: “Under the leadership of Gabrielle Carteris and Unite for Strength, SAG-AFTRA is now at the forefront on issues that disproportionately affect women, creating comprehensive solutions to protect our work, physical safety and mental health. From creating the only 24/7 sexual harassment hotline in the entertainment industry, to fighting age discrimination through legislation and creating a code of conduct prohibiting private meetings in hotel rooms and residences; SAG-AFTRA is leading the fight for equality. This is the kind of leadership SAG-AFTRA needs and I fully support the re-election of Gabrielle as SAG-AFTRA president.”

Carteris also has been endorsed by numerous SAG-AFTRA leaders including EVP Rebecca Damon and National VPs Clyde Kusatsu (Los Angeles), Liz Zazzi (New York), Ilyssa Fradin (Mid-Sized Locals), Suzanne Burkhead (Small Locals), Samantha Mathis (Actors/Performers), Catherine Brown (Broadcasters) and Dan Navarro (Recording Artists).

Carteris is also backed by past Screen Actors Guild presidents Melissa Gilbert, Richard Masur and Barry Gordon.

Here are some other messages of support for the incumbent, followed by a list of other notable Carteris endorsers:

J.K. Simmons:

“Gabrielle has demonstrated her ability to channel strong passions and a broad spectrum of ideas in order to get real results. This strategy led to an unprecedented and innovative Commercials Contract which paves a pathway back to union commercial work. Gabrielle Carteris absolutely has my vote.”

Alec Baldwin:

“I think the smartest strategy for us is to stick with someone who has done a lot to secure the greatest opportunities for actors in the modern era. I hope you will join me in supporting Gabrielle Carteris and the entire USAN/UFS team.”

Jane Lynch:

“As president of SAG-AFTRA, Gabrielle Carteris has been smart as a whip and tough as nails. She and her fantastic team are dedicated to making our union the strongest it can be. Gabrielle, Unite for Strength, and USAN have my support and my vote.”

James Cromwell:

“We are at a crucial time for unions in our country and around the world. Now, more than ever, we need battle-tested leadership that supports workers and the protections our union has always guaranteed. Gabrielle is a fighter. She understands that strong contracts, rigorous enforcement, and comprehensive safeguards are what members truly need and deserve. Gabrielle, Unite for Strength, and USAN are exactly the people with the courage and conviction required at this critical moment.”

Rita Moreno:

“There’s no one better for president of SAG-AFTRA than Gabrielle Carteris. She has strength, intelligence and compassion—the hallmarks of a true leader. Along with Unite for Strength, USAN and other leaders around the country she will continue to carry our union into the future. I absolutely support her re-election as SAG-AFTRA President.”

Other actors backing Carteris’ re-election bid are Alan Alda, Rosario Dawson, Clark Gregg, Maria Bello, Noah Wyle, Camryn Manheim, Mike Colter, Margo Martindale, Jason Priestley, Jon Huertas, Marcia Gay Harden, Michael Cudlitz, Tichina Arnold, Adam Arkin, John Cho, Selma Blair, Jason George, Mike Farrell, Rhea Perlman, Yvette Nicole Brown, Adrian Martinez, Lisa Vidal, Robert Patrick, Michelle Hurd, Jack Speer and Joe Krebs, among many others.