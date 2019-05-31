FX Exec Restructuring: Eric Schrier Upped To Entertainment President, Gina Balian Named Original Programming President Alongside Nick Grad

FX Networks has restructured its top original programming ranks. The core team of executives — Eric Schrier, Nick Grad and Gina Balian — remains the same, with new titles for two of them.

Eighteen-year FX veteran Schrier, most recently President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Prods., has been elevated to the newly created position of President, FX Entertainment.

Gina Balian Photo: Michael Becker/FX

Nick Grad photo: Michael Becker/FX

Fellow President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Prods, 17-year FX veteran Nick Grad — who had been partnered with Schrier for the past six years — will continue in his role, now working in tandem with Gina Balian, formerly EVP of Series Development for FX Networks and FX Productions. She is being elevated to President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. All three have signed new contracts with the network.

Schrier — who will continue to report to John Landgraf, Chairman, FX Networks and FX Productions — will oversee all original entertainment under the FX brand, including FX Productions, business affairs, production, finance and creative.

Grad, whose title is being tweaked to President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, will continue to head up scripted original programming — now alongside Balian — while adding oversight of FX’s documentary programming group, led by Jonathan Frank, EVP Current Series and FXP. FX recently kicked into gear its expansion into documentary films and series with The Weekly.together Balian and Grad will oversee scripted original programming including development, current series and casting. The two, along with Kelly Cline, EVP Business and Legal Affairs, FX Networks, now will report to Schrier.

The move, which comes two months after FX Networks became part of Disney, streamlines the company’s executive structure with a single report to Landgraf on the the original programming side,

“So much of FX’s success is due to the formidable team of Eric Schrier, Gina Balian and Nick Grad, who have cultivated our ethos of putting artists first in the pursuit of creative excellence,” Landgraf said. They are each exceptional creative executives and this restructuring recognizes their tremendous contributions while fortifying our network and studio for the new opportunities ahead. We are working diligently to make sure we maintain a highly personalized working environment with an acute, collaborative attention to detail as our business grows.”

Schrier, Grad and Balian — individually and collectively — have played key roles in the development of such signature FX series as The Americans, Atlanta, American Crime Story, Archer, Better Things, Damages, Fargo, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Justified, Nip/Tuck, Pose, Rescue Me and Sons of Anarchy.

“Over the last 18 years at FX, I’ve been fortunate to work with and learn from extraordinary leaders, especially John Landgraf,” Schrier said. “These are transformative times and under this structure and John’s leadership, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we expand our original programming portfolio and grow the FX brand.”

Schrier is the epitome of a home-grown talent, having spent virtually his entire career at FX. He joined the network in late 2000 as an assistant to then-President of Entertainment Kevin Reilly. In July 2001, he was promoted to Manager of Current Series, and a year later became Director of Current Series. He served as VP Current Programming and Alternative Development before being named AVP Original Programming in December 2005. In June 2008, he was named SVP Series Development, FX Networks, and EVP of FX Productions. Schrier then served as Head of Series Development, before being named President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions in June 2013. He has been overseeing day-to-day for FX Prods. for the past few years.

Grad joined FX as VP Series Development in May 2002 and was promoted to SVP Drama and Comedy Series Development in 2004. A year later he was named EVP Original Programming and Development. Grad became President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions in June 2013. Prior to joining FX, He worked for Columbia TriStar TV from 1995-2002, rising to the position of VP Comedy Development in 1999.

Balian joined FX Networks in 2012 to lead a newly created limited series division. She was named EVP Series Development for FX Networks and FX Productions in 2016. Prior to joining FX, Balian served as SVP Drama Series at HBO.